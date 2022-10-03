ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMTCw

Fellow anglers help rescue a fisherman from the Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anglers fishing off the Grand River Thursday rushed to rescue a fellow fisherman who appeared to be drowning near the 6th Street dam, according to local authorities. In Kalamazoo: Nonprofit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. One of the assisting anglers, identified as Abe, recalled...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety to assign 12 officers to new bike unit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wrapped up its final day of training for its new bike unit Thursday. Lovell Street: Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend. The department assigned 12 officers to patrol the community using bicycles as their main source...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The latest effort to help with the Kalamazoo's homeless crisis reached completion Friday. May 2021: Ampersee homeless encampment grows as former Knights Inn motel closes. The LIFT Foundation, a non-profit organization, and their fellow partners repurposed the Knights Inn Motel at 1211 South Westnedge into LodgeHouse.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Cross Country Invitational returns for 24th race

PORTAGE, Mich. — The 24th Portage Cross Country Invitational will be held on Saturday at West Middle School. For anyone who plans to attend, they might want to head there earlier than expected. They won't be the only ones with the races running through their minds. The annual event...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Duncan Aviation holds groundbreaking for new $40 million expansion project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Duncan Aviation leaders broke ground Friday morning on a $40 million expansion project. The 100,000 square foot expansion is expected to include a hangar for employees to service the aircraft, and an office space, shop space and storage space to help work on them, Andy Richards, chief operations officer for Duncan Aviation's Michigan Operations, said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Hudsonville residents seriously injured in Ottawa County crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 20-year-old woman of Holland was driving eastbound on Greenly Street in Jamestown Township when she failed to yield to a 73-year-old woman of Hudsonville at a stop sign, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. After the Holland woman stopped at a stop...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Vicksburg Middle School closes Friday due to anonymous threat

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Vicksburg Middle School closed Friday after being notified of a threat made in an eighth-grade survey. Re-enlisted: Wish comes true for WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Battle Creek. The survey company found a threat made anonymously in one of the survey responses and told the...
VICKSBURG, MI
WWMTCw

Allegan County election inspectors prepare for November with 7-hour training

WAYLAND, Mich. — Election inspectors in Wayland gathered Thursday to train for the upcoming November election. "It's going to go about seven hours long today which is a much bigger commitment than I can even ask through the state. Pretty excited about it. Got some really good people who care deeply about making sure our elections run smoothly and fairly," Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski said.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Prepping your home this fall could save you from costly winter repairs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the coldest air of the season thus far arriving Thursday night, some homeowners may start thinking about the long stretch of winter ahead. Forecast: Stay with News Channel 3 for the updated weather forecast. As temperatures take a tumble this fall, it's important to complete...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Two Grand Rapids teenagers under investigation for stolen firearms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies took a couple of Grand Rapids teenagers into custody Monday for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the sheriff's office. Both teens, 17 and 19, were in possession of firearms, after deputies searched the vehicle during a traffic stop, deputies said. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

SUV driver in critical condition after crash in Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. — A driver of an SUV is in critical condition after an afternoon crash on Alden Nash Avenue at the eastbound entrance ramp to I-96, according to Michigan State Police. A box truck was turning onto the I-96 ramp when it turned in the path of the...
LOWELL, MI

