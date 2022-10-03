Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Fellow anglers help rescue a fisherman from the Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anglers fishing off the Grand River Thursday rushed to rescue a fellow fisherman who appeared to be drowning near the 6th Street dam, according to local authorities. In Kalamazoo: Nonprofit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. One of the assisting anglers, identified as Abe, recalled...
WWMTCw
Michigan 211 supports Florida in helping residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan 2-1-1 network began answering calls to assist Central Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded. The network has a standing mutual aid relationship with the Heart of Florida United Way and agreed...
WWMTCw
Three siblings in double murder case, mobile nuisance parties & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. McDonalds to start selling Happy Meals to adults, but with a twist. McDonald’s is collaborating with a popular streetwear brand to sell happy meals to adults!. Monday, customers were able to order the new...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety to assign 12 officers to new bike unit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wrapped up its final day of training for its new bike unit Thursday. Lovell Street: Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend. The department assigned 12 officers to patrol the community using bicycles as their main source...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The latest effort to help with the Kalamazoo's homeless crisis reached completion Friday. May 2021: Ampersee homeless encampment grows as former Knights Inn motel closes. The LIFT Foundation, a non-profit organization, and their fellow partners repurposed the Knights Inn Motel at 1211 South Westnedge into LodgeHouse.
WWMTCw
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
WWMTCw
Portage Cross Country Invitational returns for 24th race
PORTAGE, Mich. — The 24th Portage Cross Country Invitational will be held on Saturday at West Middle School. For anyone who plans to attend, they might want to head there earlier than expected. They won't be the only ones with the races running through their minds. The annual event...
WWMTCw
Duncan Aviation holds groundbreaking for new $40 million expansion project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Duncan Aviation leaders broke ground Friday morning on a $40 million expansion project. The 100,000 square foot expansion is expected to include a hangar for employees to service the aircraft, and an office space, shop space and storage space to help work on them, Andy Richards, chief operations officer for Duncan Aviation's Michigan Operations, said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMTCw
Hudsonville residents seriously injured in Ottawa County crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 20-year-old woman of Holland was driving eastbound on Greenly Street in Jamestown Township when she failed to yield to a 73-year-old woman of Hudsonville at a stop sign, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. After the Holland woman stopped at a stop...
WWMTCw
Vicksburg Middle School closes Friday due to anonymous threat
VICKSBURG, Mich. — Vicksburg Middle School closed Friday after being notified of a threat made in an eighth-grade survey. Re-enlisted: Wish comes true for WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Battle Creek. The survey company found a threat made anonymously in one of the survey responses and told the...
WWMTCw
Allegan County election inspectors prepare for November with 7-hour training
WAYLAND, Mich. — Election inspectors in Wayland gathered Thursday to train for the upcoming November election. "It's going to go about seven hours long today which is a much bigger commitment than I can even ask through the state. Pretty excited about it. Got some really good people who care deeply about making sure our elections run smoothly and fairly," Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski said.
WWMTCw
1995 murder victim's family wants closure after fugitive suspect's arrest
PAW PAW, Mich. — A 52-year-old man has been extradited from Mexico to Michigan to face charges in an unsolved 1995 Van Buren County homicide. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna, 52, was arraigned Wednesday in Van Buren County District Court on one count of open murder and felony firearm in the shooting death of Jose Cruz Armijo, 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Deadly double stabbing suspect's self-defense claim to be tested at trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge decided Thursday that a man accused of stabbing two men to death in Portage will stand trial for manslaughter charges. Nathaniel Doyle, 27, faces two counts of manslaughter for the killings of Maurice Pearson, 49, and his son, Xavier Pearson, 21, on Jan. 10.
WWMTCw
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
WWMTCw
Sgt. Ryan Proxmire golf outing raises over $40,000 toward scholarship fund
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An inaugural golf outing in honor of late Kalamazoo Sgt. Ryan Proxmire raised over $40,000 toward a scholarship fund in his name, according to the Kalamazoo Fraternity of Police. A total of $40,593.61 was deposited to the Ryan Proxmire Memorial Fund from the golf outing held...
WWMTCw
Man charged on two separate offenses, assaults guard in Cass County jail
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Paris Bradford not only comprised the safety of jail guards, but the safety of other inmates and himself, according to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz. Bradford appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault of a prison employee and two counts of resisting and...
WWMTCw
Murder suspect in 1995 cold case brought back from Mexico to face charges
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case, according to Sheriff Dan Abbott. Authorities arrested Juan Luis Solis-Reyna, 52, in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin, Abbott said. He was extradited back to Michigan Tuesday night.
WWMTCw
Prepping your home this fall could save you from costly winter repairs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the coldest air of the season thus far arriving Thursday night, some homeowners may start thinking about the long stretch of winter ahead. Forecast: Stay with News Channel 3 for the updated weather forecast. As temperatures take a tumble this fall, it's important to complete...
WWMTCw
Two Grand Rapids teenagers under investigation for stolen firearms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies took a couple of Grand Rapids teenagers into custody Monday for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the sheriff's office. Both teens, 17 and 19, were in possession of firearms, after deputies searched the vehicle during a traffic stop, deputies said. The...
WWMTCw
SUV driver in critical condition after crash in Lowell
LOWELL, Mich. — A driver of an SUV is in critical condition after an afternoon crash on Alden Nash Avenue at the eastbound entrance ramp to I-96, according to Michigan State Police. A box truck was turning onto the I-96 ramp when it turned in the path of the...
Comments / 0