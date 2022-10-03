ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Johnny Jones
1d ago

Idc about Iran. We have enough of our own problems going on with the garbage at home. Besides, they wanted What they have so they should stop complaining.

Mr1youngblood
1d ago

You know it's funny how Became its own state because it felt like it was being betrayed What's the policies about women and the morality of What was being introduced to the public by the West has.....it's gone quite a rye hasn't it. I don't know if I don't agree with them because of the policy of Accusing men 10 years after the fact 20 years after the fact 30 y.... It's sad to watch . Me too.... Is that policy Meant for muslims and Iran and other countries that do have Real bad policies against women it's funny how American women and Western women don't don't recognize what The West has accomplished The last 100 years and they are so quick to destroy it all

S Cross
1d ago

Destroy tyranny or live under the jackboot. That’s the choice every country has to make when dictators and tyrannical 8 th century thinking dominate. Break free or succumb.

The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
Daily Mail

Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong Un: Here's what we know about his mysterious children

The world knows little about North Korea, the country remains locked away and only meagre information finds its way out here and there. Kim Jong Un, the leader of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK), has sustained the long-standing history of his inherited dynasty, to keep North Korea as one of the most secretive and repressive countries, known famously to the world also as a ‘hermit kingdom’.
CNN

Hear what Ukraine texted to Russian soldiers

Russia-Ukraine conflict (15 Videos) Khrushchev's great-granddaughter discusses Putin's 'incredibly insane' speech. 'We can't trust our government': Man joins tens of thousands fleeing Russia's draft. Russian troops are releasing video on social media that reveal what's really going on behind the lines. Ex-US defense secretary says in unlikely event that Putin...
Daily Mail

Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
