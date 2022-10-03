Idc about Iran. We have enough of our own problems going on with the garbage at home. Besides, they wanted What they have so they should stop complaining.
You know it's funny how Became its own state because it felt like it was being betrayed What's the policies about women and the morality of What was being introduced to the public by the West has.....it's gone quite a rye hasn't it. I don't know if I don't agree with them because of the policy of Accusing men 10 years after the fact 20 years after the fact 30 y.... It's sad to watch . Me too.... Is that policy Meant for muslims and Iran and other countries that do have Real bad policies against women it's funny how American women and Western women don't don't recognize what The West has accomplished The last 100 years and they are so quick to destroy it all
Destroy tyranny or live under the jackboot. That’s the choice every country has to make when dictators and tyrannical 8 th century thinking dominate. Break free or succumb.
Related
Russian troops are releasing video on social media that reveal what's really going on behind the lines
Woman, 22, dies after being ‘beaten into a coma by Iran’s feared morality police’ for ‘wearing hijab wrongly’
Trump Says Putin's Ukraine Invasion Will Result In World War 3: 'Watch What's Going To Happen With China And Taiwan'
Iranian woman pictured eating breakfast without a headscarf is arrested and thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
IN THIS ARTICLE
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath
2 US veterans who went to fight for Ukraine but were captured by Russia said they were beaten, abused, and lost 30 pounds each in captivity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Newly released transcripts show Obama thought 8 years of Trump could be a catastrophe
At least 17 people are burned alive as inferno rips through restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China
Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
Kim Jong Un: Here's what we know about his mysterious children
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei ‘gravely ill’ after ‘undergoing surgery to save his life’, say regime insiders
Iranian security forces arrest a woman for eating at restaurant in public without her hijab, family says
Hear what Ukraine texted to Russian soldiers
Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 74