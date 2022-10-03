Read full article on original website
For Students to Succeed, Put High-Quality Curriculum in Teachers’ Hands
The recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results brought news that educators and families alike were dreading: Math and reading scores for 9-year-olds dropped to levels unseen for decades during the pandemic. Notably, average long-term math performance fell for the first time ever, and reading scores had the most significant drop in 30 years. This […]
US News and World Report
Is Your Child Getting Good Reading Instruction?
Parents walking their young children into school for the first time may get excited at the books lining classroom walls – but those collections of books aren’t necessarily a guarantee their kids are going to learn to read them. According to cognitive scientist and reading expert Pamela Snow,...
Opinion: This fired chemistry professor's example shows what's wrong with academia
The case of one chemistry professor at NYU raises important questions, argues Jill Filipovic, chief among them how much power students, who universities seem to increasingly think of as consumers (and some of whom think of themselves that way), should have in the hiring, retention and firing of professors.
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
Physics World
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
Parents want an education for their kids not indoctrination. Their voices must be heard
America's kids have had to endure catastrophic disruptions to their education since COVID lockdowns. Parents are right to speak up about the focus on woke ideology over fundamentals.
Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom
Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
America’s education report card shows we’re failing our most vulnerable students
As soon as the pandemic started, we saw communities and families of color experience disproportionate impacts on their health, jobs, income and education. While other recent reports exploring the depths and intensity of pandemic-related learning loss have focused on the outsized loss suffered by students of color, along with other student groups, the recent release of NAEP’s report on the impact of the last two years is jarring in its overwhelming assessment that we have failed our historically underserved student populations once again.
Phys.org
Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes
If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
Video Games Hurt Grades, But Not Enough To Matter, Research Reveals
Children who constantly play video games may perform poorly in school, but the effects are so insignificant as to hardly matter, new research suggests. Popular concerns about the negative effects of gaming, the study found, may be exaggerated. “There were surprisingly few empirical studies examining respective effects of computer games,...
Nature.com
How a hobby farm taught me to set priorities in academia
With tenure and training, I learnt to say no to endless meetings and remake my academic career. Brandon Brown is a professor of medicine at the University of California, Riverside. You have full access to this article via your institution. The day I got the news about my promotion to...
COVID Brief: Students and Teachers Face Learning Loss as New Year Begins
No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story. “Learning loss generally is worse in districts that kept classes remote...
Mandated Diversity Statement Drives Jonathan Haidt To Quit Academic Society
It was probably inevitable that Jonathan Haidt, an academic long concerned about the politicization of academia, would eventually be caught up in the displacement of intellectual inquiry by ideological rigidity. Last week the New York University (NYU) psychology professor announced that he would resign at the end of the year...
'There's only so far I can take them' – why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
Whenever “Gina,” a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. “I help her a lot with homework,” Gina’s mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not. “I try to maybe re-explain things, like, things she might not understand,” Gina’s mom continued. “Like, if she’s struggling, I try to teach her a different way....
GRPS: Numbers good on return to ‘normal’ count day
After Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Count Day on Wednesday, the district says it is set to meet or exceed its expected numbers for the school year.
edscoop.com
Half of college students are stressed out by tech issues
Students are adjusting to online learning but technology challenges persist, according to survey results published Monday by Educause. Seventy-seven percent of students said they experienced technical issues over the 2021-22 academic year, and 51% of this group reported that such issues caused them to feel stressed. In line with survey...
programminginsider.com
Must See Documentaries About the Future of Education
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. We all know the importance of formal education but as the technology changes and evolves, so does the way human beings perceive information. The learning process faces a great amount of challenge with uncountable creative ways information can be displayed. This way, today’s students must be independent lifelong learners given that we live in a rapidly growing digital economy era.
AMA
Value of medical student research extends beyond career planning
Conducting research as a medical student can help you map out your career. But does it lead to a career in academic medicine? Not necessarily. $64 for a four-year membership–only $17 per year. Plus–a gift!. Kaplan: Save 30% on USMLE test prep. Supporting you today as a medical...
Psych Centra
How Can You Accommodate Autistic Students in the Classroom? 9 Tips
Classroom accommodations allow autistic children space to learn and embrace their differences and find success in their education. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) creates unique needs for autistic children in the classroom, but educators, parents, and caregivers can work together to create a successful learning experience by accommodating each student on an individual basis.
