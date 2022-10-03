ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An updated edition of the long-out-of-print 1998 Sly & the Family Stone biography is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, October 11. Sly & the Family Stone: An Oral History was written by veteran music critic and author Joel Selvin, who conducted dozens of interviews with all of the influential Bay Area rock-and-soul band’s members, except the group’s eccentric and reclusive frontman, Sylvester Stewart, a.k.a. Sly Stone.
Wynonna Judd says The Judds’ final tour is “going to heal me” after mom Naomi Judd’s death

Wynonna Judd is currently in the midst of The Judds’ farewell tour, a trek that she originally planned with her mom and duet partner, Naomi Judd. But things changed after they announced the string of dates. Naomi died by suicide on April 30 at the age of 76 after a lifelong battle with mental illness. Wynonna ultimately decided to go ahead with the tour, albeit reconfigured as an all-star girls’ night with a rotating cast of guest performers, including Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde and others.
Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' to be focus of new documentary

We will finally learn the complete story of Michael Jackson‘s groundbreaking album, Thriller, in a forthcoming documentary. ﻿Billboard ﻿reports the doc is helmed by Sony Music Entertainment and will further celebrate the album’s 40th anniversary. Music historian Nelson George has been tapped to direct the film, which has already started production.
Universal Pictures Sets Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Thriller for 2024

M. Night Shyamalan has added to his collaboration with Universal as the Hollywood studio has set an original untitled thriller from The Sixth Sense filmmaker for a wide release on April 5, 2024. The latest movie from Shyamalan follows the 2021 release of Old and the upcoming rollout of Knock in the Cabin on Feb. 3, 2023. Universal partnered with Shyamalan on his last four films beside Old, which includes Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy 'Bros' Star Guy Branum Is Paying for Applebee's Employees in Des Moines to See Romantic ComedyNew 'American Pie' Movie...
