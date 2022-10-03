Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTLO
R.E.M., David Byrne & more contributing unreleased recordings to pro-choice-themed benefit compilation
Artists including R.E.M., David Byrne of Talking Heads, Devo and The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir are contributing unreleased recordings to an upcoming benefit compilation titled Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All. The album will be released this Friday, October 7, exclusively on Bandcamp and will only...
KTLO
Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion take fans inside life on tour with “Beer with My Friends” video
Kenny Chesney is popping the top on a “Beer with My Friends” — and that includes everyone from his tour pals Old Dominion to all the fans who came out to see them on tour. The singer and the guys of Old Dominion shared a music video...
KTLO
Out-of-print Sly & the Family Stone biography to be published again next week
An updated edition of the long-out-of-print 1998 Sly & the Family Stone biography is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, October 11. Sly & the Family Stone: An Oral History was written by veteran music critic and author Joel Selvin, who conducted dozens of interviews with all of the influential Bay Area rock-and-soul band’s members, except the group’s eccentric and reclusive frontman, Sylvester Stewart, a.k.a. Sly Stone.
KTLO
Wynonna Judd says The Judds’ final tour is “going to heal me” after mom Naomi Judd’s death
Wynonna Judd is currently in the midst of The Judds’ farewell tour, a trek that she originally planned with her mom and duet partner, Naomi Judd. But things changed after they announced the string of dates. Naomi died by suicide on April 30 at the age of 76 after a lifelong battle with mental illness. Wynonna ultimately decided to go ahead with the tour, albeit reconfigured as an all-star girls’ night with a rotating cast of guest performers, including Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde and others.
KTLO
Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' to be focus of new documentary
We will finally learn the complete story of Michael Jackson‘s groundbreaking album, Thriller, in a forthcoming documentary. Billboard reports the doc is helmed by Sony Music Entertainment and will further celebrate the album’s 40th anniversary. Music historian Nelson George has been tapped to direct the film, which has already started production.
KTLO
“Not bad for a girl goin' nowhere”: Ashley McBryde invited to join the Grand Ole Opry
Ashley McBryde is set to become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry. She got a surprise invitation to join the hallowed institution from Garth Brooks in the middle of an in-studio appearance on CBS Mornings. Ashley was in the studio to promote her new album, Ashley McBryde Presents:...
Universal Pictures Sets Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Thriller for 2024
M. Night Shyamalan has added to his collaboration with Universal as the Hollywood studio has set an original untitled thriller from The Sixth Sense filmmaker for a wide release on April 5, 2024. The latest movie from Shyamalan follows the 2021 release of Old and the upcoming rollout of Knock in the Cabin on Feb. 3, 2023. Universal partnered with Shyamalan on his last four films beside Old, which includes Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy 'Bros' Star Guy Branum Is Paying for Applebee's Employees in Des Moines to See Romantic ComedyNew 'American Pie' Movie...
KTLO
Carly Pearce shares the voicemail she got from Loretta Lynn about her song “Dear Miss Loretta”
When Carly Pearce stepped onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night, her performance was extra meaningful and emotional: Loretta Lynn’s death had been announced just that morning. Fans in the crowd might’ve guessed that Carly would perform “Dear Miss Loretta,” a tribute to the country legend that...
KTLO
Ingrid Andress’ siblings used to try to “booby trap” her to keep her from sneaking out of the house
The lyrics of Ingrid Andress’ hit “More Hearts Than Mine” describe the close relationship she has with her family — but just because they’re a tight-knit group now doesn’t mean they always got along. In fact, Ingrid’s parents were strict, and when she snuck...
