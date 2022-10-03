M. Night Shyamalan has added to his collaboration with Universal as the Hollywood studio has set an original untitled thriller from The Sixth Sense filmmaker for a wide release on April 5, 2024. The latest movie from Shyamalan follows the 2021 release of Old and the upcoming rollout of Knock in the Cabin on Feb. 3, 2023. Universal partnered with Shyamalan on his last four films beside Old, which includes Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy 'Bros' Star Guy Branum Is Paying for Applebee's Employees in Des Moines to See Romantic ComedyNew 'American Pie' Movie...

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO