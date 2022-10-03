WILMINGTON — The annual veterans concert for all who served in the U.S. military will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. It is presented by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — and this is their ninth veterans concert.

