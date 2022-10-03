Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
4-county Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO — This year’s Adams, Brown, Clinton and Highland Counties Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday, October 8. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The starting site for the event is Highland County Clerk of Courts, 105 North High St. in Hillsboro. Pre-walk activities...
wnewsj.com
Electronics recycling event hauls in over 8,500 screen inches
A cool fall Saturday served as the backdrop for a full morning of ferrying electronics from cars to recycling containers. Volunteers from Wilmington FFA, Clinton County Community Action Program and the Clinton County Foundation hauled in 191 televisions, monitors and a massive amount of other electronics for recycling on October 1.
wnewsj.com
Concert to honor area’s veterans
WILMINGTON — The annual veterans concert for all who served in the U.S. military will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. It is presented by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — and this is their ninth veterans concert.
wnewsj.com
Veterans aid future nurses
Clinton County Voiture 992, 40 & 8, on Monday awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Maeleea Hundley of Wilmington, a student at Southern State. This is the second Jeanette Payne Memorial Nurses Training Scholarship in as many months that was presented by this group of dedicated veterans. From left are Jim Cook, Mike Boyle, Jack Rose, Charlie Lakatos, recipient Mealeea Hundley, program director Bob Rich, Chef de Gare Charlie Shoemaker, Paul Butler, Kelly Hopkins, and Leslie Rose. Not shown is Chad Taylor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Ahresty supports homeless shelter
Ahresty Wilmington Corporation continual support to the homeless Shelter. Ahresty Wilmington corporation made a $500 donation to support the operation of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Ahresty has been a supporter of the shelter for many years through donations of food, canned food and other needed supplies. The CCHS provides...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in September
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in September:. • Timothy Wayne Ritchey, 22, who works in construction, of Hillsboro, and Kaylashae...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
Braking for breakfast and the health of it
WILMINGTON — Volunteers ranging from medical professionals to high school students worked the 15th annual Brake for Breakfast hosted by CMH Regional Health System Friday morning at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center. The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual organized activity, featuring a Panera...
RELATED PEOPLE
wnewsj.com
Mayor helps at Head Start
WILMINGTON — Mayor John Stanforth recently stopped by Clinton County Community Action Head Start Program. He gave an animated read-aloud to a preschool class and helped promote the agency’s Senior Reading Program. The program launched in 2021 and focuses on bringing generations together through the magic of books....
wnewsj.com
Looking like new: Celebrate the 150-year-old Champion Bridge Co. next Friday
WILMINGTON — Come celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Champion Bridge Company and help them honor the many men and women, past and present, that have served the company and community. A ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce begins at noon on Friday, Oct. 14...
wnewsj.com
WHS Class of ‘60 celebrates 80th birthdays
The Wilmington Class of 1960 gathered on August 20 at American Legion Post 39 to celebrate their 80th birthdays. A delicious dinner was provided by McCoy’s Catering. The master of ceremonies was Ed Hill. Programs included honoring 57 deceased members and reading names of 31 members who served in the military, honoring their service.
wnewsj.com
CCHD: Next drive-thru vaxx clinic Wednesday, Oct. 12
WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District and its community partners will host their next drive-thru Flu & COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, October 12 in the parking lot of the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Entrance will be through the gate at 958 W. Main...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Locals express safety/security concerns at city council
WILMINGTON — Locals expressed their concerns over vagrancy issues in the city during Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Jane Johns spoke at length about worrying behavior and issues she said she witnessed and investigated involving individuals in town, specifially in the downtown area. “I am about beautifying Wilmington...
wnewsj.com
Open house at Autumn Behavioral Care
WILMINGTON — Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting and open house celebrating Autumn Behavioral Care 3-4 p.m. Friday, October 7 at 586 W. Main St. (inside the Hale Building at the CMH campus). Autumn Behavioral Care is an outpatient clinic that offers both mental health...
wnewsj.com
MHRB sets community forum on mental health, substance use disorders
WILMINGTON — Residents of Clinton County are invited to share their thoughts and ideas for helping others with mental health and substance use disorders at a community forum on Wednesday, October 19. The forum will be held 5:30-7 p.m. at the Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building,...
wnewsj.com
First Financial Bank launches food drive
WILMINGTON – First Financial Bank will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial center at 647 Fife Ave. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from Oct. 11-21.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
NVCC revival set for Oct. 16
NEW VIENNA — Evangelist Dan Cook returns to the New Vienna Community Church for Fall Revival Sunday, October 16 with the morning service at 10:30 a.m. and the evening service at 6 p.m. Scott Kirchner will provide special music for the morning service, and the evening worship will feature...
wnewsj.com
Checking out futures at WC’s Fall Career Fair
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College hosted its annual Fall Career Fair for the college’s students as well as for community members at the Center for Sport Sciences on Tuesday afternoon. Three-dozen recruiters from business, industry, agriculture and non-profit organizations seeking potential employees and interns were in attendance. — —...
dayton.com
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
wnewsj.com
The amazing grace of the gift
Mark Twain is quoted as saying: “It is not what I don’t understand in the Bible that troubles me; but I am troubled by those things which I do understand and which I find very difficult to measure up to.”. Wise man. I find it helpful, especially when...
Comments / 0