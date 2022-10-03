Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state’s top wildlife official said Thursday. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural...
fox44news.com
Video shows wild turkey causing chaos in Ohio home, crashing out of window
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – You could call it an investigation into “fowl” play. A video posted by police in Ohio shows a wild turkey trying to make an escape from police captivity after flying through the window of a home in Miami Township. The incident took...
fox44news.com
$75,000 grant awarded for preservation of black heritage
BRENHAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Preservation Texas (PT) Board of Directors has approved a grant to assist in supporting stabilization, preservation, restoration, and rehabilitation efforts of historic buildings. Executive Director Evan Thompson announced this at PT’s September board meeting in El Paso. The grant comes part of the...
fox44news.com
Gov. Abbott says he’s running for reelection to keep hard working jobs ‘alive and well’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott met with local business leaders in Tyler on Wednesday as a part of his reelection campaign and discussed how his efforts as governor have impacted the Texas economy. As a part of the roundtable discussion, Abbott addressed how local businesses are tackling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Senior citizens face financial exploitation – learn how to protect your family
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Senior citizens across Texas are among the most vulnerable to fall victim to neglect, abuse and financial exploitation. Several workshops are making their way across the RGV to raise awareness to help put an end to the ongoing issue. These workshops are free and open...
fox44news.com
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Goodblend estimates that 5 million Texans qualify for medical cannabis use if they have one of the 150 qualifying conditions, but very few know. Chris Morton, the director of sales and patient advocacy for Goodblend says if you were to ask 10 Texans if...
fox44news.com
Texas Voter Registration deadline is Tuesday
Texas (FOX 44) — Tuesday, Oct. 11th is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8, 2022 election. According to the law in Texas, eligible voters must be registered by the 30th day before election day. For people who are not sure if they are registered,...
Comments / 0