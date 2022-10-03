ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state’s top wildlife official said Thursday. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural...
IDAHO STATE
$75,000 grant awarded for preservation of black heritage

BRENHAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Preservation Texas (PT) Board of Directors has approved a grant to assist in supporting stabilization, preservation, restoration, and rehabilitation efforts of historic buildings. Executive Director Evan Thompson announced this at PT’s September board meeting in El Paso. The grant comes part of the...
BRENHAM, TX
Texas Voter Registration deadline is Tuesday

Texas (FOX 44) — Tuesday, Oct. 11th is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8, 2022 election. According to the law in Texas, eligible voters must be registered by the 30th day before election day. For people who are not sure if they are registered,...
TEXAS STATE

