3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
‘A dumpster fire,’ Las Vegas man’s driver’s license not pulled after DUI that happened months before 2nd deadly crash
The Las Vegas man accused of his second fatal DUI had his driver’s license revoked this summer, but the Department of Motor Vehicles did not process the paperwork until six days after police said he killed a man while driving high on drugs, again.
Suspect identified in deadly Las Vegas Strip attack
Police have identified the suspect accused in a deadly attack involving 8 victims on the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas police search for suspect after robbery at east valley business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at an east valley business. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 23, at a business near the 200 block of East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. The suspect was armed at the time of the crime and demanded money from a victim, according to […]
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street security increased following mass stabbing attack on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Las Vegas says it’s stepping up security around Fremont Street Thursday evening. The city says marshals will step up their patrols to ensure everyone’s safety. Las Vegas Metropolitan police along with additional security guards...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of ex-Marine in North Las Vegas
Newly released body camera footage shows the fatal police shooting of a former U.S. Marine who was carrying an AR-15 in his own backyard in North Las Vegas. Darin Dyer, 38, was shot dead just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 by Sgt. Paul Sanderson, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeff Wall said.
Fox5 KVVU
Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
Fox5 KVVU
2 dead, 6 injured after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Suspect identified after 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified 32-year-old Yoni Barrios as the suspect in the mass stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard late Thursday morning. Police respond to mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip Thursday afternoon. Updated: 9...
Body cam shows police confrontation with armed man in North Las Vegas
Body-worn camera footage obtained by KTNV shows the fatal confrontation between a North Las Vegas police officer and a man armed with a rifle in late September.
Man shot and killed during Las Vegas drug altercation
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Rancho Drive after receiving a report that someone had been shot.
Detectives investigate homicide near Lake Mead, Tonopah in west Las Vegas
Las Vegas police detectives are investigating a homicide in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive on Thursday morning.
Performers shaken following mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
A mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left two dead and six wounded has left some reconsidering their career as performers.
Las Vegas police investigate use of force incident after stabbing at park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a use of force incident that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to police, a video of the incident is circulating on social media. Police said the incident began when officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Washington and Oasis […]
LVMPD: Suspect named following death on South Las Vegas Boulevard
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers arrived in the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard to find a man with a head wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Fox5 KVVU
Damaged wall yet to be fixed at Las Vegas apartment complex after RTC bus crashed into it months ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An apartment complex is still waiting for repairs after a Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) bus crashed into it back in July. The aftermath - a severely damaged cinderblock wall along with residents’ belongings. A temporary wall has been put up where the cinderblock wall...
More than 1,000 people without power in northwest Las Vegas
A power outage in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard impacted at least 1,000 NV Energy customers on Friday morning.
Man killed after being struck in the head with brick, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in the south valley with an apparent head wound late Monday evening. Malik Price, 27, was arrested and charged with open murder after an investigation conducted by Metro police indicated that Price struck the man in the head with a brick. According to police, officers responded to […]
8newsnow.com
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car at crosswalk
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a car at a crosswalk. Metro police said the person was crossing the road on a designated crosswalk when the driver of a Hyundai Kona failed to yield, hitting the individual. The...
Hells Angels from other chapters planned to ‘take care of witnesses’ in Las Vegas highway shooting case, prosecutors say
The FBI received information indicating Hells Angels members from other chapters could be coming to Las Vegas to “take care of witnesses,” prosecutors said Thursday.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police investigate two overnight homicides for second day in a row
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. The first happened around midnight at the 800 block of North Rancho Drive, near Washington Ave. The second happened around 2 a.m. at the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard,...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
