Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Wilson speaks out on embarrassing Broncos loss vs. Colts
It couldn’t have been worse for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. In what appeared to be a battle of offensive ineptitude, they somehow managed to dig themselves in a deeper hole by losing a game against the Indianapolis Colts that was right there for the taking.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
The brutal Russell Wilson stat that his haters will absolutely love
Russell Wilson made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Thursday after yet another underwhelming performance for the Denver Broncos. That’s actually putting it lightly, and I’m pretty sure his haters will agree with this notion. Wilson just didn’t look like himself (well, his old self, at least)...
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest on Kenny Pickett decision, Mitch Trubisky benching
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger was surprised when head coach Mike Tomlin benched Mitch Trubisky and put rookie QB Kenny Pickett in during their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and for a good reason. Big Ben admitted he couldn’t believe it when Tomlin made the change mid-game,...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment
Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his […] The post Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Broncos star Russell Wilson gets ultimate clowning on NFL Twitter over debacle vs. Colts
To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Unsurprisingly,...
The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos slow start to the 2022 NFL season hit a new low with their 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football last night. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett couldn’t do anything to get Denver’s offense going, and despite their defense’s best efforts, four field goals from the Colts ended up being enough for them grind out a win in one of the ugliest games of the season.
Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle
Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mecole Hardman gets real on what’s held him back in Chiefs offense
It hasn’t been a great year so far for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. With high expectations for him after Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, Hardman isn’t living up to them. But, the wideout insists a heel injury is holding him back and he’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broncos’ Russell Wilson protector dealt devastating injury update
A tough night for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos just got even tougher. If the hard-to-watch loss wasn’t bad enough, Wilson’s top protector Garett Bolles, who was carted off the field with a leg injury, received a devastating injury update. Per Mike Klis of 9News. Per Klis,...
Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder
In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with his play, and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons couldn’t help but notice.
49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams vet Bobby Wagner’s blunt response to fan he tackled filing a police report
NFL Twitter went bonkers after seeing Los Angeles Rams veteran Bobby Wagner take out a protester who ran onto the field on Monday night in LA’s Week 4 clash against the San Francisco 49ers. Apparently, the said fan decided to file a police report against Wagner for tackling him as he ran through Levi’s Stadium with his pink smoke bomb in tow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘That s— was crazy’: Matt Ryan, Colts react to ugly Week 4 win over Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts walked out of Mile High Stadium with a win, but they certainly didn’t feel like winners. After all, they won what is arguably the ugliest game of football seen in the NFL in the last few years. Against the Broncos, both teams seemingly forgot the concept of scoring points by means of touchdown.
Max Johnson gets devastating injury update ahead of Texas A&M football-Alabama clash
Max Johnson was set to take on Alabama football in a huge game for the Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday. Unfortunately for Texas A&M football, that will not be the case. ESPN Radio’s Ian Fitzsimmons revealed that Johnson has suffered a broken bone in his throwing hand. “Texas A&M...
Buccaneers’ biggest disappointment through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 season has gotten off to a fairly slow start. They have been plagued by injuries across the board, and their two losses on the season have come against formidable opponents in the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. But even in their wins over the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, they haven’t looked to be at their best.
Keenan Allen’s nagging injury strikes again with final Week 5 update
The Los Angeles Chargers offense will once again be missing a key piece in Week 5. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out of the contest. According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Allen won’t be available for the Chargers. This will be the fourth straight game that Allen has missed as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0