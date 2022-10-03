ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo: everything to know about $100 pre-launch bonus

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Although Ohio online sports betting doesn’t launch until January 1, 2023, FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook has already rolled out a $100 pre-registration bonus offer...
Kansas Sports
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s voter registration deadline for the November election is this Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Planning to vote in November? The deadline to register, if you haven’t already done so is quickly approaching. Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 election, which will include Ohio races for governor and other statewide offices, U.S. Senate, congress, the state legislature and three seats on the Ohio Supreme Court. Early voting begins the next day, on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Cleveland.com

Too many Ohioans aren’t registered to vote. If you’re among them, drop everything and do it now. Deadline is Wednesday for Nov. 8 election: Maple Buescher

LEWISTON, Maine – Much as I love my personal, anecdotal column openers, today I will cut right to the chase. This Wednesday, October 11 is the last day for Ohioans to register to vote in the November 8 general election. Registering to vote online is easy and quick; Ohioans will just need their name, date of birth, address, driver’s license or Ohio identification card, and Social Security number.
NewsBreak
Cleveland.com

Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District: endorsement editorial

Competing for an Ohio House seat in the newly drawn 17th District are veteran Republican legislator Thomas F. Patton of Strongsville and Troy J. Greenfield of Fairview Park, former vice chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. The north-south district runs from Rocky River to Strongsville, picking up Middleburg Heights, Brook Park, Fairview Park and Cleveland Wards 16 and 17 along the way.
Cleveland.com

DeWine, Whaley take turns talking in Columbus but still no debate: Capitol Letter

Taking debate: Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic opponent Nan Whaley on Thursday came perhaps as close as they ever will to holding a debate, as they each spoke separately to a Vote For Ohio’s Kids leadership forum in Columbus. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, DeWine and Whaley fielded some prearranged questions about children’s issues posed by non-journalists; only Whaley made herself available to reporters after speaking.
Cleveland.com

Thomas R. Wright for the 11th Ohio District Court of Appeals, Feb. 9 term: endorsement editorial

In 2010, Youngstown-based attorney Thomas R. Wright ran against Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Eugene A. Lucci for an open seat on the 11th Ohio District Court of Appeals, which covers Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage and Trumbull counties. Our editorial board appraised the choice between the two excellent and evenly matched candidates by saying that the voters couldn’t go wrong -- but, in a close call, we endorsed Lucci, citing his greater judicial experience.
Cleveland.com

New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
Cleveland.com

Ad opposing IRS hiring conveys idea that tax cheats should get away with it

After being inundated with one particular political ad that paints the increase in IRS agents as a bad thing, I have a question: Are the majority of Ohio voters tax cheats?. The ad seems to imply that these politicians believe that voters in Ohio cheat on their taxes. After all, protecting tax cheats from the IRS only makes sense if you, yourself, are cheating on your taxes.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

