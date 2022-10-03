Read full article on original website
FanDuel Ohio promo: everything to know about $100 pre-launch bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Although Ohio online sports betting doesn’t launch until January 1, 2023, FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook has already rolled out a $100 pre-registration bonus offer...
Why won’t Mike DeWine commit to a single face-to-face session with Nan Whaley? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic opponent Nan Whaley on Thursday perhaps came as close as they’ll get to a debate this campaign season – they spoke in the same building on the same day. We’re talking about why DeWine won’t debate Whaley on Today in...
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots nearly $800 million combined; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Could the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots both make it to the half-billion-dollar mark?. They’re getting closer, with the Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, Mega Millions jackpot at $410 million and the Saturday, Oct. 8 Powerball jackpot at $378 million. The Classic Lotto jackpot is $37.4...
Ohioans taking the brunt of Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Florida: ‘A very harrowing, scary experience’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chuck Todd of Chesterland late last month headed to his beachfront second home in Fort Myers, Florida, for “just a two-week getaway to check on the condo ... have a beer or two with the great neighbors.”. But now you can count Todd among the many...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Ohio medical marijuana patients still unhappy with prices, though Michigan’s cannabis market may influence their expectations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio State University study found that for the first time a majority of patients are satisfied with Ohio’s medical marijuana program. Prices, though, appear to still be a drawback, with patients saying they believe it still costs too much for medical marijuana in Ohio.
Walleye fishermen still struggling on Lake Erie: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After enjoying a tremendous summer of walleye fishing all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, anglers this week are wondering where all of the walleye have gone. Bob Hanko at Cranberry Creek Marina keeps his Huron area shop open until late October so anglers have...
Seen Through Horses campaign brings equestrian and mental health sectors together: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Achievement Centers for Children recently partnered with Horses for Mental Health to bring the equestrian and mental health sectors together in a peer to peer awareness and fundraising campaign called Seen Through Horses. The Achievement Centers for Children’s Camp Cheerful has offered a Therapeutic Horsemanship...
Greater Cleveland counties improve to low, medium COVID-19 spread; CDC map for Oct. 6
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since summer, four Greater Cleveland counties improved to green, or were designated as having low COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. And also for the first time in months, a majority of Ohio counties were...
Ohio’s voter registration deadline for the November election is this Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Planning to vote in November? The deadline to register, if you haven’t already done so is quickly approaching. Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 election, which will include Ohio races for governor and other statewide offices, U.S. Senate, congress, the state legislature and three seats on the Ohio Supreme Court. Early voting begins the next day, on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Six-week ban or 22-week ban? Hamilton County judge will consider Ohio abortion restrictions in Friday hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Hamilton County judge will hear arguments Friday on whether to allow the so-called fetal “heartbeat” law, which bans abortions at around six weeks, to go back into effect, or to continue to allow abortions until 22 weeks. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian...
Too many Ohioans aren’t registered to vote. If you’re among them, drop everything and do it now. Deadline is Wednesday for Nov. 8 election: Maple Buescher
LEWISTON, Maine – Much as I love my personal, anecdotal column openers, today I will cut right to the chase. This Wednesday, October 11 is the last day for Ohioans to register to vote in the November 8 general election. Registering to vote online is easy and quick; Ohioans will just need their name, date of birth, address, driver’s license or Ohio identification card, and Social Security number.
Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District: endorsement editorial
Competing for an Ohio House seat in the newly drawn 17th District are veteran Republican legislator Thomas F. Patton of Strongsville and Troy J. Greenfield of Fairview Park, former vice chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. The north-south district runs from Rocky River to Strongsville, picking up Middleburg Heights, Brook Park, Fairview Park and Cleveland Wards 16 and 17 along the way.
DeWine, Whaley take turns talking in Columbus but still no debate: Capitol Letter
Taking debate: Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic opponent Nan Whaley on Thursday came perhaps as close as they ever will to holding a debate, as they each spoke separately to a Vote For Ohio’s Kids leadership forum in Columbus. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, DeWine and Whaley fielded some prearranged questions about children’s issues posed by non-journalists; only Whaley made herself available to reporters after speaking.
Gov. Mike DeWine campaign ad attacks Nan Whaley over coronavirus relief spending that DeWine has campaigned on
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine’s reelection campaign is airing a new TV attack ad criticizing Democratic opponent Nan Whaley for supporting the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a coronavirus relief bill. But what the ad doesn’t mention is that for almost a year, DeWine has been touting...
Thomas R. Wright for the 11th Ohio District Court of Appeals, Feb. 9 term: endorsement editorial
In 2010, Youngstown-based attorney Thomas R. Wright ran against Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Eugene A. Lucci for an open seat on the 11th Ohio District Court of Appeals, which covers Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage and Trumbull counties. Our editorial board appraised the choice between the two excellent and evenly matched candidates by saying that the voters couldn’t go wrong -- but, in a close call, we endorsed Lucci, citing his greater judicial experience.
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
North Olmsted eyes county ARPA funds for repurposing rec center space into new field house
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- When it comes to modern recreational amenities, the desired offering in Northeast Ohio communities is that of an indoor field house, where Mother Nature can’t disrupt football and soccer games and practices. That’s exactly what city leaders in North Olmsted are envisioning with the proposed...
Instead of forcing more unwanted children into the world, why not focus on adopting those already here?
By law, the Ohio Department of Health must gather and publish statistics on “induced pregnancy terminations” (abortions) in Ohio. It reported that, of the 20,716 Ohio residents who underwent an abortion in 2021, 4,839 or them, or nearly 21%, were residents of Cuyahoga County, where there is currently an adoption crisis.
Ad opposing IRS hiring conveys idea that tax cheats should get away with it
After being inundated with one particular political ad that paints the increase in IRS agents as a bad thing, I have a question: Are the majority of Ohio voters tax cheats?. The ad seems to imply that these politicians believe that voters in Ohio cheat on their taxes. After all, protecting tax cheats from the IRS only makes sense if you, yourself, are cheating on your taxes.
