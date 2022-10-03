COLUMBUS, Ohio – Planning to vote in November? The deadline to register, if you haven’t already done so is quickly approaching. Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 election, which will include Ohio races for governor and other statewide offices, U.S. Senate, congress, the state legislature and three seats on the Ohio Supreme Court. Early voting begins the next day, on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

