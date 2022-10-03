ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

IMPD investigating near-east side shootings that injured 3

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating two shootings that injured three people late Thursday. Police said two people found themselves caught in the crossfire when shots rang out near them. An IMPD spokesperson the couple was found around 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Michigan Street,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man arrested for murder of 52-year-old woman after 3-week manhunt

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to East 34th Street and Brouse Avenue on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female who had injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Georgetown, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wyrz.org

IMPD homicide detectives arrest suspect for his alleged involvement in weekend homicide

IMPD homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Ronnie Smith for his alleged involvement in a homicide. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, just before 2:00 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) East District officers were dispatched to 2725 East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Sabrina Travis, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and despite life-saving techniques, Travis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man found guilty in deadly shooting outside of Muncie gas station

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for more than six hours before convicting a 28-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a Muncie gas station back in 2018. Armon Edwards was found guilty of murder, voluntary manslaughter, attempted armed robbery, and criminal recklessness. A probable cause...
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police
cbs4indy.com

13-year-old shot at Anderson park, police searching for suspect

ANDERSON, Ind.- A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. “I was in the house and I heard about six shots and I saw the kids running,” said Carl Galbreath, a neighbor. Monday...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, a few blocks from the Indiana State Fairgrounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 2:30 a.m., officers found a man shot to death in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

After Three Week Manhunt, Detectives Arrest a Suspect for his Alleged Involvement in a September 11th Murder Investigation

INDIANAPOLIS-Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide Detectives arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the September homicide of 52-year-old Pamela J. Garruto. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., IMPD North District officers were dispatched to E. 34th Street, and Brouse Avenue on a report of a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

4 killed, 5 hurt in shootings stretching across Indy

INDIANAPOLIS –Violence spread across Indianapolis late Wednesday into early Thursday as four people were killed and five others hurt in seven different shooting incidents. Among the investigations were a pair of double shootings that each had at least one fatality. Walk-in victim at Community Health North. The most recent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Community cooperation from Emerson Heights residents leads to arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is crediting help from community members as playing a crucial role in a recent arrest. According to police, community cooperation, investigative tools and technology, and work by IMPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force detectives combined to help solve a case and lead to the arrest of a teenage boy Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead, 2 injured in under 10 minutes after 2 separate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the span of 10 minutes on the east and near northeast sides of the city, injuring at least two people and killing one. IMPD was first called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' near northeast side early Wednesday morning. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 2000 block of East 38th Street, a few blocks west of North Keystone Avenue, for a report of a person shot. Police found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy