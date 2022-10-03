ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in confrontation with men hanging out with teenage stepdaughters, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CROSBY, Texas — A man was shot and killed in front of his own home in a confrontation with two men who had been spending time with his teenage stepdaughters, police said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that its deputies were called to a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arriving, deputies found a man shot in the back.

Deputies identified the victim as Kevin Adams, and said they believed Adams had an ongoing dispute with two men who were with his stepdaughters, KTRK reported. The stepdaughters, ages 16 and 17, had just returned home with the two men when Adams came outside and confronted them on Sunday, investigators told the station.

There was a fight before one of the two men shot Adams, deputies told KPRC. The two men are then accused of leaving in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Deputies told KTRK that Adams’ wife, as well as several people on the street, witnessed the altercation, and that they also have surveillance video showing the confrontation.

The two teenagers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, KPRC reported.

Teah Mack
3d ago

Mamas man killed trying to protect her offspring... now whose watching Mom and Girls...SMDH. Am sure he told them he didnt want them to hang out with those men, but they didnt listen.

Rebecca M
3d ago

This situation is very sad and gut wrenching. A stepfather concerned for these minors well being and safety and this is what happens. The mother could have had input by talking to the daughters and explaining to them that their stepfather truly loves them and wants what is best for them. Don't know where the blood father is, but thank God this man was a real father. I bet they won't get another one like that one especially once the next man learn what happened to this one.

Vexed Virgo
3d ago

There was two of them, and yet still one of the cowards with the 2 underage girls shot this protective father in the back. Hope they catch these two soon.

