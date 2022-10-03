Mo and Doug Pennington of Port Aransas and San Antonio, were the overall winners in the guided division of the inaugural Hunt for Reds October Couples Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1. They caught the biggest redfish, shown above, most spots on a redfish (7) and heaviest stringer (16.44 pounds.) The fish above weighed in at 7.9 pounds and was 27 […]

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO