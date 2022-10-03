ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220926044. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

