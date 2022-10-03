ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment

Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his […] The post Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos fans head for the exits before Russell Wilson even makes first OT pass attempt vs. Colts

Another week, another horrendous showing from the Denver Broncos’ offense. If there’s one good area where the Broncos are consistently excelling this season, it’s at making their fans pull their hairs over the atrocious way Denver is running its offense. The Broncos have also forced their fans to leave Thursday night’s home game against Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts before it could even finish.
The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos slow start to the 2022 NFL season hit a new low with their 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football last night. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett couldn’t do anything to get Denver’s offense going, and despite their defense’s best efforts, four field goals from the Colts ended up being enough for them grind out a win in one of the ugliest games of the season.
49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder

In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with his play, and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons couldn’t help but notice.
NFL Twitter rags on Broncos and Colts after putrid Thursday Night Football performances

Imagine setting aside more than three hours of your life to watch a Thursday Night Football game and you never even see the ball cross the end zone for a touchdown. You end up watching three hours of “primetime football”, where teams just cycled through offensive possessions as if they were worth nothing. That’s exactly what the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts subjected their fans to.
