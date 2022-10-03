Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Two Vehicles Flip in Toms River in Separate Accidents
Two vehicles flipped in accidents about an hour apart from each other in toms River today. The first accident occurred approximately 8:00 AM at the intersection of old Freehold Road and Church Road in Toms River. The second overturn accident happened approximately 8:50 AM at the intersection of Cox Cro...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Askonim Say Sukkah Violation Does Not Appear to Be Widespread Issue
A Toms River resident received a violation for a Sukkah, but Toms River Askonim tell TLS it does not appear to be a widespread issue. It appears the homeowner had other violations on his property which prompted inspector to issue a violation for the sukka as well.
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway Crash Goes Off Overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 PM in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Two Lakewood Police officers among Graduates of the Ocean County Police Academy’s 112th Class
Two Lakewood Police officers are among today’s graduates of the the Ocean County Police Academy’s 112th Class. The two Lakewood officers are Leo Shimonovich and Julian Guzman. Leo is the son of Lieutenant Rob and Sgt. Jeanette Shimonovich, and brother of Ptl. Nick who tragically died two years...
thelakewoodscoop.com
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation
The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mini Cooper were traveling northbound in the express lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge Township, Middlesex County. In the area of milepost 121.6, a collision occurred between the two vehicles and a third unknown vehicle which fled the scene.
'This Is A Racist Neighborhood': Jersey Shore Man Threatened Amazon Driver, Prosecutor Says
John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, was charged with bias intimidation and making terroristic threats in connection with a September incident against an Amazon driver, authorities said. An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Bias Crime Unit and Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau determined that on Sept....
NJ driver flees hit-and-run crash, slams into tree and overturns
MANCHESTER — It was a bad afternoon for a Seaside Heights man who rear-ended a vehicle and fled the scene only to wind up upside down along a road moments, police said. Manchester police responded to a crash on Schoolhouse Road and Gardenia Drive in the Whiting section around 4:40 p.m. and found a 2019 Kia Optima on its roof and a pine tree on top of it.
Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex
Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
Ghost stories from NJ haunts to be told in Toms River on Saturday
TOMS RIVER — The founder of the New Jersey Ghost Hunters Society, a group that has grown to more than 900 people worldwide, will be at this branch of the Ocean County library this weekend to share updates on her experiences with the supernatural. L'Aura Hladik Hoffman is an...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Help Available To Ocean County Seniors Applying For State Anchor Program
With information and applications arriving by U.S. mail or email, Ocean County wants to make sure its senior residents have help available in filling out the state ANCHOR program application should they need it. “Our Office of Senior Services can help seniors at any one of three convenient locations for...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Ramp to southbound GSP at Interchange 105 to close for eight months
The ramp from Route 36 to the southbound Garden State Parkway in Tinton Falls will be closed for about eight months starting next week as work on the bridges at Interchange 105 advances. The southbound entrance ramp is scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4th, and remain closed...
Trio Charged With Dealing Cocaine On Jersey Shore, $18K Seized: Prosecutor
Three Ocean County residents have been arrested and charged with dealing drugs, authorities said. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Lakewood and one in Toms River - as being utilized by Ivan Contreras-Cruz, 41, of Toms River, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, 27, of Lakewood, and Natalia Mihok, 49, of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Man broke into home, stabbed owner multiple times, prosecutor says
A man was indicted Thursday in connection with the home invasion attack of a Seaside Park resident earlier this year, authorities said. Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 39, of Seaside Heights, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder, burglary, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and weapons-related offenses, according to a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Three Local Residents Charged With Narcotics Distribution [VIDEO]
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration – High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Toms River Township Police Department Special Enforcement Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of cocaine in the Ocean County area. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Lakewood and one in Toms River – as being utilized by Ivan Contreras-Cruz, 41, of Toms River, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, 27, of Lakewood, and Natalia Mihok, 49, of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
Residents: School Buses Speeding
JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. “I’ve never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn’t the school buses from...
Take A Ride Through Lakehurst’s Past
LAKEHURST – Borough residents and other history buffs took a trip back in time as Lakehurst History Day was celebrated. Thanks to the Lakehurst Historical Society who provided trolley tours, riders heard some stories about the community. This was a callback to when trolley tours took place in 1928 when the Gray Lines got permission to run a tourist bus through the community.
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
