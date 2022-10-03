ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Two Vehicles Flip in Toms River in Separate Accidents

Two vehicles flipped in accidents about an hour apart from each other in toms River today. The first accident occurred approximately 8:00 AM at the intersection of old Freehold Road and Church Road in Toms River. The second overturn accident happened approximately 8:50 AM at the intersection of Cox Cro...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation

The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mini Cooper were traveling northbound in the express lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge Township, Middlesex County. In the area of milepost 121.6, a collision occurred between the two vehicles and a third unknown vehicle which fled the scene.
TEANECK, NJ
#Toms River Home Fire
WPG Talk Radio

Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex

Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
ABSECON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Help Available To Ocean County Seniors Applying For State Anchor Program

With information and applications arriving by U.S. mail or email, Ocean County wants to make sure its senior residents have help available in filling out the state ANCHOR program application should they need it. “Our Office of Senior Services can help seniors at any one of three convenient locations for...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Trio Charged With Dealing Cocaine On Jersey Shore, $18K Seized: Prosecutor

Three Ocean County residents have been arrested and charged with dealing drugs, authorities said. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Lakewood and one in Toms River - as being utilized by Ivan Contreras-Cruz, 41, of Toms River, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, 27, of Lakewood, and Natalia Mihok, 49, of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Man broke into home, stabbed owner multiple times, prosecutor says

A man was indicted Thursday in connection with the home invasion attack of a Seaside Park resident earlier this year, authorities said. Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 39, of Seaside Heights, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder, burglary, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and weapons-related offenses, according to a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Three Local Residents Charged With Narcotics Distribution [VIDEO]

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration – High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Toms River Township Police Department Special Enforcement Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of cocaine in the Ocean County area. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Lakewood and one in Toms River – as being utilized by Ivan Contreras-Cruz, 41, of Toms River, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, 27, of Lakewood, and Natalia Mihok, 49, of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Residents: School Buses Speeding

JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. “I’ve never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn’t the school buses from...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Take A Ride Through Lakehurst’s Past

LAKEHURST – Borough residents and other history buffs took a trip back in time as Lakehurst History Day was celebrated. Thanks to the Lakehurst Historical Society who provided trolley tours, riders heard some stories about the community. This was a callback to when trolley tours took place in 1928 when the Gray Lines got permission to run a tourist bus through the community.
LAKEHURST, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ

