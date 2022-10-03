Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
There's now a 98% chance of a global recession - which signals a severe downturn and more downside risk for stocks, research group says
Ned Davis Research's Global Recession Probability Model is at 98.1%, the group wrote in a recent note. The only other times the indicator reached this level was in 2020 and 2008-2009. Most asset classes have priced in a moderate, but not severe, recession so far, according to the note. Data...
Daily Free Press
The recession is here — what can you do about it? | Money Matters
Gen Z is in our second economic crisis. If you count the 1997 Asian financial crisis and its lasting effects, then this is our third. It’s been an ugly quarter for the financial markets, with the S&P 500 down 5.3%, Nasdaq down 4.1%, and the Dow losing 6.7%. It’s actually been a pretty ugly year, with the Nasdaq and S&P experiencing its first three consecutive quarterly losses since 2009.
Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash
One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Unlike recent recessions, office jobs are most at risk of layoffs in the coming economic downturn
White-collar workers fared much better than blue-collar employees during the coronavirus recession. Several signs suggest the opposite will be true in a Fed-induced 2023 downturn. Several blue-collar sectors are set to be protected from layoffs, while white-collar workers are at risk. The economic pain in the next downturn will be...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy shrank in the first half of this year, the government confirmed in a report Thursday, underscoring fears of a broad-based slowdown that could lead to a recession. At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits — a figure that often reflects the pace of layoffs — fell to a five-month low. The drop suggests that companies are holding onto their staffs, despite the slowdown in growth, and that those who do get laid off are quickly finding new jobs. Hiring remains strong and the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low....
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers said he could not remember a time when there were as many economic “cross-currents” as there are right now.
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”
The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
ValueWalk
The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
Millennials Are Closing Investment Accounts Amid Recession Fears — Is That the Smart Move?
Millennials are closing investment accounts over economic and stock market concerns, new data shows, but is that really the right decision?. While the millennial generation encompasses a broad age range (ages 26–41), the data marks a shift in behavior for investors with a long-term horizon. Here’s the scoop, and whether divesting in a downturn is the way to go.
Around 90% of CEOs believe a recession is coming. Half of them are already planning for layoffs
A recession is on the way and don’t expect it to be short and mild, according to America’s CEOs. The U.S. economic outlook is murky right now. Inflation is way up, but the labor market remains strong, even as the number of job openings dips. After two consecutive quarters of GDP decline and ongoing pressure from the Federal Reserve to slow down the economy, it’s possible the U.S. is already in a recession.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
U.S. Experiencing A 'Stimulus Hangover, Not A Recession'
California economist says COVID-19 stimulus payments caused problems. Economist says the Fed's interest rate hikes are causing economic woes. He says the best way to fight inflation is with inflation. A recession isn't on the horizon, and the country's economic woes are due to the government's response to COVID-19, a...
Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
CNBC
Inflation has yet to peak, CFOs say, and recession is already here or soon to hit
A majority of CFOs surveyed by CNBC said they do not think inflation has peaked. The Federal Reserve has indicated it will continue to hike rates until it gets inflation under control, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently saying that "inflation has not really come down." The CNBC CFO Council...
Many Americans Aren't Prepared for a Recession
Many economists see a good chance that a recession will occur in the next 15 months, so it’s no surprise that the Average Joe is worried too. A total of 69% of Americans are concerned about the possibility of a recession before the end of next year, according to a July survey by personal finance website Bankrate.com.
marketplace.org
Nearly all major U.S. CEOs expect a recession in the next 12 months, new survey shows
The audit, tax and advisory firm, KPMG, is out with its latest U.S. CEO Outlook survey, and if these business leaders are right, the economy is in for some turbulence ahead. Of the U.S. CEOs surveyed, 91% expect to see a recession in the next year. Only 34% believe that recession will be mild and short.
MarketRealist
