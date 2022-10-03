Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com
‘Halloween’ slasher Michael Myers is hiding in every listing photo of New Hampshire home: Can you spot him?
(NEXSTAR) – A real estate agent in New Hampshire is making it easier than ever to imagine yourself being relentlessly stalked across the grounds of a lovely two-bedroom Cape-style home. Tom Bolduc, of Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in southern New Hampshire, has been in the business for a little...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
‘Bandit duo’ preying on migrants crossing into South Texas, CPB warns
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection are warning migrants not to try to cross the South Texas border from Mexico because they could be robbed or assaulted by “bandits.”. CBP officials on Tuesday reported that in September, there were at least five robberies of...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
What history says about youth voter turnout in Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continued his college-campus tour on Wednesday in Central Texas, hoping young voters will turnout and bring him votes needed to win in the November election. O’Rourke courted college students at Austin Community College, Huston-Tillotson University and Texas State University in...
Comments / 0