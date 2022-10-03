WAUKESHA — Waukesha South announced on Thursday that the final two games of the Blackshirts' football season had been cancelled. "Due to an overwhelming number of injuries and out of concern for student athlete safety, Waukesha South has cancelled the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 7, against Arrowhead, as well as the remainder of the varsity football season," a statement emailed out to parents on Thursday read. "The Waukesha South staff is working to find an alternative following Southfest to showcase our band, dance team, cheer team, and football student athletes."

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO