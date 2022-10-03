ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin has entered the Urban Meyer sweepstakes: POTW Week 5

Last week, my “dek” (the little subheading beneath the main article title, I guess?) said:. Paul Chryst isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Meyer is never coming to Wisconsin. Still, Urban Meyer drives clicks. So I was obviously very far off with the first part of the...
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently.  Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation.  Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
Waukesha South cancels final two football games

WAUKESHA — Waukesha South announced on Thursday that the final two games of the Blackshirts' football season had been cancelled. "Due to an overwhelming number of injuries and out of concern for student athlete safety, Waukesha South has cancelled the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 7, against Arrowhead, as well as the remainder of the varsity football season," a statement emailed out to parents on Thursday read. "The Waukesha South staff is working to find an alternative following Southfest to showcase our band, dance team, cheer team, and football student athletes."
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise

(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
