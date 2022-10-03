Read full article on original website
Wisconsin has entered the Urban Meyer sweepstakes: POTW Week 5
Last week, my “dek” (the little subheading beneath the main article title, I guess?) said:. Paul Chryst isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Meyer is never coming to Wisconsin. Still, Urban Meyer drives clicks. So I was obviously very far off with the first part of the...
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst
Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently. Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
Joel Klatt gives cautious warning to Wisconsin: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Joel Klatt took time during his recent podcast episode to tackle the situation at Wisconsin and the removal of head coach Paul Chryst. While there is a case to be made for making a move, Klatt gave a warning for the Badgers as they move ahead. “Be careful what you...
Jim Leonhard explains reasons behind Wisconsin's blowout losses, goal for Badgers in Week 6
Jim Leonhard enters Week 6 as interim head coach for Wisconsin, stepping to the helm after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Leonhard also gets the unenviable task of trying to turn things around after back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play. Beyond those two losses, the Badgers are 0-3 so...
Waukesha South cancels final two football games
WAUKESHA — Waukesha South announced on Thursday that the final two games of the Blackshirts' football season had been cancelled. "Due to an overwhelming number of injuries and out of concern for student athlete safety, Waukesha South has cancelled the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 7, against Arrowhead, as well as the remainder of the varsity football season," a statement emailed out to parents on Thursday read. "The Waukesha South staff is working to find an alternative following Southfest to showcase our band, dance team, cheer team, and football student athletes."
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
The 115th Fighter Wing’s final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors. RELATED: F-35 jets’ home landing in Madison met with...
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise
(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search begins immediately for a new MMSD principal after the district conforms the top educator, Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, at Ray F. Sennett Middle School is no longer employed with the district as of Monday. In a statement, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says, “I can confirm...
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
