Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Boys soccer: Rowen Pierce’s eighth-minute goal leads Wells in upset win over undefeated Lincoln
Eight minutes into Thursday night’s Portland Interscholastic League rivalry game, Ida B. Wells’ Rowen Pierce was able to field a pass near the top of the box, making the uncontested goal at the Guardians stunned previously unbeaten Lincoln 1-0. Not only did Wells get the upset victory over...
Trail Blazers rest key players, breeze past Maccabi Ra’anana 138-85: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers rested most of their key players Thursday night and still breezed to a lopsided win, defeating Maccabi Ra’anana 138-85 in an exhibition matchup at the Moda Center. Rookie Shaedon Sharpe scored 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Keon Johnson added 18 points and 11 assists...
KVAL
Dropping the hammer: The Jack Colletto story
If you're watching an Oregon State game, you will find Jack Colletto lined up everywhere from linebacker to fullback to quarterback; just to name a few. But being the Beavers' ultimate utility player isn't what he originally wanted. He can run, he can catch, and he can definitely hit. Jack...
Trail Blazers pick up 2023-24 option on guard Keon Johnson’s contract
The Portland Trail Blazers have picked up the 2023-24 third-year option on guard Keon Johnson’s contract, a source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.com. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The option is worth $2.8 million. The Blazers will also have the fourth-year option on Johnson’s contract worth...
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Bill Oram on Merritt Paulson, the U.S. Soccer investigation and the future
It’s been one of the most remarkable weeks in Portland Timbers and Thorns history and it’s not yet Friday. On the latest episode of Soccer Made in Portland, Ryan chats with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s sports columnist, Bill Oram. They addressed the U.S. Soccer investigation, the fallout and where...
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe takes another step in his development: ‘I’m getting more comfortable’
A moment came during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 138-85 victory Thursday night over Maccabi Ra’anana when coach Chauncey Billups heard opposing player Briante Weber trash talking rookie Shaedon Sharpe. Instantly, the coach in Billups zeroed in on Sharpe, 19, to see how he would react. “I just think...
Trail Blazers waive Brandon Williams, Devontae Cacok and Wes Iwundu
The Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday that they have waived guard Brandon Williams, forward/center Devontae Cacok and forward Wes Iwundu. Williams had been on a two-way contract with the Blazers. He appeared in 24 games last season with 16 starts. Cacok and Iwundu were signed to training camp contracts and...
Portland Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson: NWSL should ‘set a new world standard for promoting player welfare and safety’
Portland Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson on Thursday thanked the women who have spoken out about abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League and called on the league to create a “new world standard” for “player welfare and safety.”. “Once all the investigations are complete,” she said,...
Jerami Grant making instant impact with Portland Trail Blazers: ‘This dude looks like he was built in a lab’
Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made it a point to inform Damian Lillard that his five turnovers Monday night against the LA Clippers were uncharacteristic. For Lillard, Grant might as well have been reading him the phone book. The main thought running through Lillard’s mind the first night he played with Grant in a Blazers uniform was how happy he was to have the sleek, 6-foot-8 athletic marvel on his side.
Corporate sponsor has dropped Portland Thorns and Timbers, says it won’t return without ‘meaningful institutional transformation’
In response to thunderous investigative findings this week about alleged misconduct and cover-ups within the Portland Thorns, at least two Thorns and Timbers sponsors have announced they’ve ended their financial partnerships with the organizations — or soon plan to. In what may be the boldest statement yet by...
NWSL Players’ Association calls out Portland Thorns in statement on U.S. Soccer investigation
The National Women’s Soccer League Players’ Association released a statement Thursday in the aftermath of the U.S. Soccer investigation, calling out individual clubs — including the Portland Thorns — and demanding institutional change on behalf of players. The NWSLPA’s joint investigation with the NWSL is ongoing....
Guero Bird Club keeps bird watching fun: Peak Northwest podcast
That’s the philosophy at Guero Bird Club, a Portland bird watching group run by local torta restaurant Guero, which for the last year has been leading regular bird walks for beginners and experts alike. On today’s episode of Peak Northwest, we talk to Audrey Tawdry, co-founder of the Guero...
Record-challenging warmth to persist across West, but a big cooldown looms
The Northwest has had a very warm start to fall, as summerlike warmth has resulted in numerous daily record highs over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say residents who are fond of the warmer weather should enjoy it while they can, as the warmth will come to an abrupt end early next week.
Microchip Technology contemplates major factory expansion in Gresham
Microchip Technology is contemplating a major expansion to its factory in Gresham, according to Oregon officials with direct knowledge of the conversations, which could bring substantial new investment and hundreds of new jobs while extending the site’s future for decades. Microchip’s potential investment comes amid an unprecedented domestic building...
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
Portland sees hazy skies Friday, temperatures in the low 80s
What was likely to be a record-setting warm weekend has fizzled a bit as forecasters from the National Weather Service say they expect smoke or haze from fires burning in eastern Washington to move westward into the metro area Friday. The weather service says that easterly winds will bring some...
Celebrate Loretta Lynn by listening to her song ‘Portland, Oregon’
Country music fans are mourning legendary performer Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at the age of 90. Lynn’s impact on culture can’t really be underestimated. She was a country music fixture since the 1960s and never shied away from talking about real issues. Just take a listen to her song called “The Pill” about the power of birth control.
WWEEK
As John “Elvis” Schroder Celebrates 60th With a Vegas Visit. WW Looks Back on a Most Unlikely Reign.
Directly following his 60th birthday celebration on Oct. 1, John “Elvis” Schroeder at long last left the building, the city and the state for a whirlwind tour of Sin City’s glitzier attractions accompanied by the most-trusted capos of our local Memphis Mafia (Old Town Oligarchy?) equivalent. Musician...
WWEEK
Lac St. Jack and Fills Will Close Their Lake Oswego Locations
Two restaurants with Portland roots that launched offshoots in Lake Oswego are calling it quits. Lac St. Jack and Fills both announced on Oct. 4 via a ChefStable restaurant group email that they would be closing their doors. The restaurants opened July 2021 at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development that quickly became an entire village of Rose City eateries. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road housed six ChefStable names by the end of last summer: Lac St. Jack and Fills were accompanied by the latest iteration of Tasty, Oven & Shaker, Grassa and Lardo.
LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?
The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
