Portland, OR

KVAL

Dropping the hammer: The Jack Colletto story

If you're watching an Oregon State game, you will find Jack Colletto lined up everywhere from linebacker to fullback to quarterback; just to name a few. But being the Beavers' ultimate utility player isn't what he originally wanted. He can run, he can catch, and he can definitely hit. Jack...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Jerami Grant making instant impact with Portland Trail Blazers: ‘This dude looks like he was built in a lab’

Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made it a point to inform Damian Lillard that his five turnovers Monday night against the LA Clippers were uncharacteristic. For Lillard, Grant might as well have been reading him the phone book. The main thought running through Lillard’s mind the first night he played with Grant in a Blazers uniform was how happy he was to have the sleek, 6-foot-8 athletic marvel on his side.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Corporate sponsor has dropped Portland Thorns and Timbers, says it won’t return without ‘meaningful institutional transformation’

In response to thunderous investigative findings this week about alleged misconduct and cover-ups within the Portland Thorns, at least two Thorns and Timbers sponsors have announced they’ve ended their financial partnerships with the organizations — or soon plan to. In what may be the boldest statement yet by...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Microchip Technology contemplates major factory expansion in Gresham

Microchip Technology is contemplating a major expansion to its factory in Gresham, according to Oregon officials with direct knowledge of the conversations, which could bring substantial new investment and hundreds of new jobs while extending the site’s future for decades. Microchip’s potential investment comes amid an unprecedented domestic building...
GRESHAM, OR
WWEEK

Lac St. Jack and Fills Will Close Their Lake Oswego Locations

Two restaurants with Portland roots that launched offshoots in Lake Oswego are calling it quits. Lac St. Jack and Fills both announced on Oct. 4 via a ChefStable restaurant group email that they would be closing their doors. The restaurants opened July 2021 at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development that quickly became an entire village of Rose City eateries. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road housed six ChefStable names by the end of last summer: Lac St. Jack and Fills were accompanied by the latest iteration of Tasty, Oven & Shaker, Grassa and Lardo.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?

The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

