ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Accused drunken driver pleads no contest to all charges in crash that killed woman, 77

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17trzk_0iKIm11b00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While lying in a hospital bed, Arianna Hernandez told officers she drank three Modelo beers and smoked half a blunt before getting behind the wheel of her pickup the night of Aug. 13, 2021.

Later, she said she drank a green BuzzBallz cocktail and denied smoking marijuana, according to court documents.

Regardless of which statement was accurate, reports filed by California Highway Patrol investigators say Hernandez’s blood-alcohol contest tested at 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit, after her pickup crashed head-on with a Crown Victoria, killing a 77-year-old passenger in the car and injuring the driver.

Hernandez, 20, last month made what’s called an “open plea,” pleading no contest to all charges in the hope the court gives her a lesser sentence than what prosecutors recommend. She pleaded no contest to five felonies: gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI manslaughter without gross negligence, DUI causing injury, DUI with BAC of 0.08 percent or more and driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug causing injury.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

17 News Alerts

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the maximum Hernandez faces is 14 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled Nov. 29.

Ima Jean Flippen died at the scene of the crash on Olive Drive, east of State Road, according to reports.

An officer found Hernandez unconscious in the pickup, according to reports. The officer woke her and smelled a strong odor of alcohol, the reports say, and Hernandez was taken by Hall Ambulance to Kern Medical for a medical evaluation.

Contacted there, Hernandez slurred her words and had red, watery eyes, according to the documents. Officers said she gave voluntary statements regarding alcohol and drug use.

The documents say a baggie containing a green, leafy substance and smelling of marijuana was found in the pickup.

Hernandez told an officer she didn’t feel any effects from the alcohol.

“No, I feel achy in my ankle,” she said according to the documents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Smoking Marijuana#California Highway Patrol#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Olive Drive
KGET

Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 killed in motorcycle crash with vehicle on North Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 10/6 8:30 AM: KCSO has identified the two killed as 50-year-old Thomas David Porter Jr. and 55-year-old Rebecca Hurst Carberry. A man and a woman were killed in a motorcycle crash with a vehicle Tuesday night in Oildale, according to California Highway Patrol. At...
OILDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man killed, another injured in crash on South Union Ave.

Bakersfield, CA — A 18-year-old is dead and another is injured after crashing into a telephone pole then a tree on S. Union Avenue, just south of McKee Road. It happened just after 6:00 Thursday Morning , California Highway Patrol officers say the driver was speeding when he sideswiped the telephone pole, then drove into tree.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 dead in head-on semi-truck crash on Highway 46

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead after a semi-truck crashed head-on with another semi-truck and then hit another vehicle Wednesday morning in Buttonwillow. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 5:46 a.m. involving two semi trucks in the westbound lanes of Highway 46 and Gun […]
BUTTONWILLOW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KGET

2 dead after motorcycle vs. car crash: CHP

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers said speed appeared to be a factor in a crash that left a man and woman dead after crashing into a car Tuesday night in Oildale. The accident happened around 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of North Chester Avenue and Bancroft Drive, according to CHP. A 50-year-old […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Guilty plea reached in Patricia Alatorre case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 26-year-old Armando Cruz pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape, murder, and all other charges in one of Bakersfield’s most notorious cases: the death of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre. The tragedy began with a missing person’s case. Then a few days later, as parents all over Bakersfield prayed for her safe return, her family […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Opening statements: Attorneys dispute whether Wendy Howard shot ex from behind in deadly 2019 confrontation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard seethed after learning her ex-boyfriend sexually abused their teen daughter, a prosecutor said. The ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, had previously been investigated for allegedly molesting another of her daughters but charges weren’t brought. As before, she and her daughters gave statements to authorities. An investigation began June 2, 2019. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman resentenced to 25 years to life in baby’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2019, Vanessa Wolfe and her boyfriend were convicted of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in the death of their 3-month-old daughter, who suffered more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a kidney infection. On Wednesday, Wolfe was back in Kern County Superior Court following a change in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy