Accused drunken driver pleads no contest to all charges in crash that killed woman, 77

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While lying in a hospital bed, Arianna Hernandez told officers she drank three Modelo beers and smoked half a blunt before getting behind the wheel of her pickup the night of Aug. 13, 2021.

Later, she said she drank a green BuzzBallz cocktail and denied smoking marijuana, according to court documents.

Regardless of which statement was accurate, reports filed by California Highway Patrol investigators say Hernandez’s blood-alcohol contest tested at 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit, after her pickup crashed head-on with a Crown Victoria, killing a 77-year-old passenger in the car and injuring the driver.

Hernandez, 20, last month made what’s called an “open plea,” pleading no contest to all charges in the hope the court gives her a lesser sentence than what prosecutors recommend. She pleaded no contest to five felonies: gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI manslaughter without gross negligence, DUI causing injury, DUI with BAC of 0.08 percent or more and driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug causing injury.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the maximum Hernandez faces is 14 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled Nov. 29.

Ima Jean Flippen died at the scene of the crash on Olive Drive, east of State Road, according to reports.

An officer found Hernandez unconscious in the pickup, according to reports. The officer woke her and smelled a strong odor of alcohol, the reports say, and Hernandez was taken by Hall Ambulance to Kern Medical for a medical evaluation.

Contacted there, Hernandez slurred her words and had red, watery eyes, according to the documents. Officers said she gave voluntary statements regarding alcohol and drug use.

The documents say a baggie containing a green, leafy substance and smelling of marijuana was found in the pickup.

Hernandez told an officer she didn’t feel any effects from the alcohol.

“No, I feel achy in my ankle,” she said according to the documents.

