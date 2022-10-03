Read full article on original website
Wind Event for Sonoma County Called Off Due to Change of Direction
Sonoma County will have less risk of a wildfire than initially thought next week. The National Weather Service has called off a predicted offshore wind event. Winds expected to hit Sonoma County and other parts of the Bay Area have changed direction. The weather system is now expected to impact Canada, Montana and the Dakotas. There had been concerns the winds would lead to extreme wildfire danger.
Sonoma County Buses Extend Free Rides for College Students
College students can keep riding Sonoma County Transit buses for free into the summer of 2024. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has okayed funding to continue the free rides program through June 30th, 2024. Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University students have been able to take Sonoma County Transit buses for free since 2015.
Sonoma County Remembers the October 2017 Firestorms
There are many events commemorating the 5-year anniversary of the October 2017 fires that devastated Sonoma County. KSRO mourns the losses we all share, and recognizes the immense efforts put into recovery and rebuilding. 5-Year Anniversary Ceremony hosted by the City of Santa Rosa and the County of Sonoma –...
High Gas Prices Drop Slightly in Sonoma County
There’s a measure of relief for drivers in Santa Rosa. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County is down four-cents today, falling to $6.48. Sonoma County had been fast nearing its all-time record of$6.61 per gallon, which was set June 13th. Today’s statewide average is down three-cents to $6.39.
Windsor Town Council Approves Ban on New Gas Stations
There won’t be any more new gas stations built in Windsor. On Wednesday, the Windsor Town Council approved a measure banning the construction of new gas stations and fossil fuel infrastructure. But, existing gas stations can still be remodeled or rebuilt. The ordinance will take effect early next month. The construction of new gas stations has also been banned by city leaders in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Cotati, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park.
Rebuild from 2017 October Fires Going Well
Rebuilding, of course, has been the main focus over the past five years. The October 2017 Fires destroyed more than 5,300 homes including 3,043 within the City of Santa Rosa. Jesse Oswald, Chief Building Official with Santa Rosa, says the rebuilding efforts are going quite well. “Ninety-nine percent of the...
Sonoma County Bans New Well Drilling While New Regulations are Discussed
Sonoma County is banning all new water well drilling for six months. The decision, approved by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, will affect access to groundwater resources amid a historic drought. The moratorium has a limited exemption for emergency water needs. County officials believe the temporary pause on new wells will give them more time to come up with a new set of well regulations meant to protect surface and subsurface flows.
Providence Begins Refunding Medical Payments
Providence has started the process of refunding medical payments made by hundreds of low-income patients who were supposed to receive their treatment for free. On Wednesday, the nonprofit hospital operator said 760 patients in seven states are owed refunds. The Providence system operates 52 hospitals, including Santa Rosa Memorial, Petaluma Valley, Healdsburg, and Queen of the Valley in Napa.
Sonoma County School Enrollment Down 8 Percent Since 2017 October Fires
Student enrollment hasn’t recovered since the fires, although additional events have also had an impact. There have been 7 federal disasters declared since 2017 which have included the October Fires, the Kincade Fire, and the Covid-19 Pandemic. As a result, student enrollment has dropped about 8-percent countywide. “We’ve the...
Witnesses Sought for Three Crashes in Rohnert Park Wednesday Morning
Rohnert Park Safety Officers are looking for witnesses to three separate injury crashes. All took place Wednesday morning – the first crash happened on Rohnert Park Expressway when a car struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment while the uninjured driver cooperated with police. The second collision happened on Snyder Lane at the Copeland Creek Trail crossing, when a juvenile cyclist was hit by a car. The middle aged female driver fled the scene in a light blue or purple sedan or small SUV. The third crash happened at Snyder Lane near Lawrence Jones Middle School when a juvenile bicyclist was struck in the crossing. The driver stopped to speak with the juvenile before leaving the scene in a red car. Both bicyclists were treated for injuries at the scene of their crashes.
Petaluma Driver Suffers Head Injury in Wednesday Evening Crash
A driver ended up with a head laceration after a crash in Petaluma. Yesterday evening, police responded to reports of a crash blocking West Payran Street just south of Petaluma Boulevard North. Apparently a Mercedes coupe traveling northbound on West Payran turned left in front of a southbound Toyota 4Runner. The driver of the Mercedes was issued a citation for not having proof of insurance. The driver of the 4Runner, the one with the head injury, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by Petaluma Fire Department paramedics.
Napa County Public School Enrollment Continues to Decline
Napa County’s K-through-12 schools are continuing to see their enrollment drop. Among California’s 58 counties, Napa County is projected to have the fifth-largest percentage drop in students from the previous school year to the current one. A California Department of Finance report, released last month, shows a nearly two-percent year-to-year enrollment decline in Napa County. There are 367 fewer students this year, taking the overall total to 18-thousand-645.
Santa Rosa Man Crashes Into Parked Cars; Unregistered Firearm Found in His Vehicle
A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after failing to stop for a deputy and crashing into two parked cars. A sheriff’s deputy on patrol noticed a speeding car tried to stop the vehicle. However, the driver fled, speeding through a Santa Rosa neighborhood until he lost control and crashed into two parked cars on Francisco Avenue. The deputy gave aid to the 18-year-old driver and the 17-year-old passenger. A search of the vehicle turned up an unserialized Glock pistol. The driver, Anthony Martinez, was arrested for felony evading, child endangerment, possessing an unserialized firearm, possessing a concealed loaded firearm in public, and possession of a high capacity magazine. Additional aid was provided by Santa Rosa Police and Fire.
Sonoma County Man in Prison Kills Another Inmate
A Sonoma County man serving 23 years in Folsom State Prison is suspected of killing another inmate. On Tuesday afternoon, Felipe Rodriguez of San Bernardino County was attacked by two inmates armed with hand made weapons in the prison yard. Rodriguez was declared dead a half hour later. The suspects include Selso Orozco Jr. of Rohnert Park who is in prison for robbery with the use of a firearm, among other charges. The other suspect is Mike Calderon from LA County, who is serving life without parole for first-degree murder and other enhancements.
Arrest Made in Potter Valley Murder
A 20-year-old man from Ukiah is behind bars on suspicion of killing his friend, whose body was found in a shallow grave. The body of 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Vossler was found at the home of Christopher Franklin Hill’s relative in Potter Valley. Hill and Vossler were supposed to drive together from Laytonville to Ukiah on September 26th. But, the Vossler was reported missing after never returning from the trip. Investigators believe Vossler might have been killed inside the suspect’s car.
Nicole Mann, From Petaluma, Makes History in Space Travel
Today, an astronaut born in Petaluma has made history as the first Native American woman in space. Nicole Mann is a member of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-Five Mission to the International Space Station. The launch, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, was successful at around 9 AM Pacific. Mann is a commander aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. She and her crew are scheduled to stay aboard the International Space Station for five months. The 45-year-old is a decorated U.S. Marine Corps pilot and has flown 47 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Missing Larkfield Man Found Dead
The body of a previously missing man from Larkfield has been found in Knights Valley. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office confirms the body of 39-year-old Timothy O’Connor was discovered Monday night. He had been missing since last Friday afternoon. Investigators believe he took his own life.
Suspect in Violent Carjacking in Santa Rosa Arrested
A carjacking suspect is under arrest after he turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning. Santa Rosa police released surveillance video of the Sunday morning assault at First and A streets. The suspect, identified as Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez of Windsor, is seen punching the victim through the open drivers’ side window of his parked vehicle. Leaton-Gomez then pulled the victim out of his vehicle, punched him again, and started to drive away. He then stopped the vehicle and ran from the scene. The 67-year-old victim suffered a broken nose and abrasions. Leaton-Gomez was booked for carjacking, battery, elder abuse, and probation violation.
Two Shootings from 2021 Connected to Possible Serial Killer in California
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still image of a “person of interest," dressed all in black and wearing a black cap, who appeared in videos from several of the homicide crime scenes in Stockton. Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California— all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said Monday. (Stockton Police Department via AP)
Motive Unknown for Unidentified Serial Killer in California
Stockton police believe a suspected serial killer’s motive is “mission oriented.” On Tuesday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden described the person as “on a mission,” but admitted investigators don’t know the motive yet. The same person is connected with the deadly shootings of six men and wounding of a woman dating back more than a year. Ballistics tests and video evidence link the series of killings in both Stockton and Oakland. The most recent deadly shooting in Stockton happened September 27th.
