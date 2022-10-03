Read full article on original website
Monarch butterflies are heading toward Central Texas – what you need to know
Central Texas has seen a lot of butterflies recently. The American Snout has found its way to our area, but it won't be the last. According to local butterfly experts, the king of all butterflies will arrive in the southwest in the coming weeks: the Monarch Butterfly.
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm...
Tracking the Tropics: How Hurricane Hunters helped track Ian
While the massive and destructive Hurricane Ian was taking aim at the Gulf Coast last week, and millions of Floridians were bracing for impact or preparing to flee home, the Hurricane Hunters were on several rough flights straight into the eye of the storm.
Drought update worsens as expected
Thursday morning's latest Drought Monitor update continues to expand and worsen our drought here in Central Texas for the 4th week in a row.
A pleasant weekend with rain chances returning next week
Humidity will increase as we head through next week as rain chances return. -- Nick Bannin
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
What history says about youth voter turnout in Texas
When broken up by age groups, voters ages 18 through 24 represented the smallest share of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential election.
