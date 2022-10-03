ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County water restriction lifted

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBEna_0iKIlhqx00

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents were asked to limit their water usage momentarily.

Monday the restriction was lifted and St. Augustine residents are allowed to use their water per usual.

The sewer services have returned to their regular operations according to a SJC media release.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

City water customers are now able to discharge water as usual and no longer need to limit the length of showers, delay laundry use or only wash essential items, not run water while brushing teeth, shaving or rinsing dishes, or minimize the number of toilet flushes.

— St. Johns County media release

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Uninsured flood losses could top $10 billion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian bringing massive storm surges and inland flooding, Floridians could have more than $10 billion in uninsured flood losses, according to an analysis by CoreLogic, a property information and analytics firm. CoreLogic released a projection Thursday of $10 billion to $16 billion in uninsured...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Zaxby’s, Wendy's planned in St. Johns County

St. Johns County is reviewing a pre-application for a Zaxby’s restaurant and drive-thru at Mill Creek Crossing at northwest Florida 16 and International Golf Parkway. St. Johns County issued a permit Sept. 14 for St. Augustine-based North Coast Construction Co. to build a 2,834-square-foot Wendy’s restaurant and drive-thru at 6885 Longleaf Pine Parkway in Saint Johns at a cost of $550,000.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Usage#Sjc
Action News Jax

Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
114K+
Followers
129K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy