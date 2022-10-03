St. Johns County water restriction lifted

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents were asked to limit their water usage momentarily.

Monday the restriction was lifted and St. Augustine residents are allowed to use their water per usual.

The sewer services have returned to their regular operations according to a SJC media release.

City water customers are now able to discharge water as usual and no longer need to limit the length of showers, delay laundry use or only wash essential items, not run water while brushing teeth, shaving or rinsing dishes, or minimize the number of toilet flushes. — St. Johns County media release

