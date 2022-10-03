Rohnert Park Safety Officers are looking for witnesses to three separate injury crashes. All took place Wednesday morning – the first crash happened on Rohnert Park Expressway when a car struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment while the uninjured driver cooperated with police. The second collision happened on Snyder Lane at the Copeland Creek Trail crossing, when a juvenile cyclist was hit by a car. The middle aged female driver fled the scene in a light blue or purple sedan or small SUV. The third crash happened at Snyder Lane near Lawrence Jones Middle School when a juvenile bicyclist was struck in the crossing. The driver stopped to speak with the juvenile before leaving the scene in a red car. Both bicyclists were treated for injuries at the scene of their crashes.

