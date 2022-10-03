Read full article on original website
Woman living in motorhome arrested for selling fentanyl near playground in Santa Rosa: police
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman living in a motorhome was arrested Wednesday for selling fentanyl, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in a Facebook post. Over the past two weeks, police received reports that Tammerina Shimel, 55, was selling the drugs near Howarth Park on Summerfield Road. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, SRPD […]
Hit-and-run drivers sought after 2 children on bicycles struck in Rohnert Park
ROHNERT PARK – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is looking for the drivers of two vehicles who struck and injured children riding bicycles Wednesday on the same road and then left the scene before officers arrived.Both young victims suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scenes. Both drivers initially stopped but left the scene without identifying themselves to witnesses and before the arrival of emergency responders.Investigators are looking for two people:The driver of a light blue or purple sedan or small SUV, described as an Asian woman about 50 years old, with shoulder-length black and gray hair...
Oakland gun crackdown nets 5 firearms, 7 arrests in 24 hours
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland announced Thursday that multiple arrests have been made and guns have been seized within a 24 hour span, as part of a new strategy to stem rising violence in the city.Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle seen running a stop sign in the area of Avenal and Bancroft Avenues in East Oakland. Police said the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed before it was located a short distance away on the 5600 block of Harmon Avenue.The two people inside the vehicle were arrested on multiple weapons charges....
2 arrested, guns recovered following series of shootings in SF Hunters Point
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Man Crashes Into Parked Cars; Unregistered Firearm Found in His Vehicle
A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after failing to stop for a deputy and crashing into two parked cars. A sheriff’s deputy on patrol noticed a speeding car tried to stop the vehicle. However, the driver fled, speeding through a Santa Rosa neighborhood until he lost control and crashed into two parked cars on Francisco Avenue. The deputy gave aid to the 18-year-old driver and the 17-year-old passenger. A search of the vehicle turned up an unserialized Glock pistol. The driver, Anthony Martinez, was arrested for felony evading, child endangerment, possessing an unserialized firearm, possessing a concealed loaded firearm in public, and possession of a high capacity magazine. Additional aid was provided by Santa Rosa Police and Fire.
ksro.com
Witnesses Sought for Three Crashes in Rohnert Park Wednesday Morning
Rohnert Park Safety Officers are looking for witnesses to three separate injury crashes. All took place Wednesday morning – the first crash happened on Rohnert Park Expressway when a car struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment while the uninjured driver cooperated with police. The second collision happened on Snyder Lane at the Copeland Creek Trail crossing, when a juvenile cyclist was hit by a car. The middle aged female driver fled the scene in a light blue or purple sedan or small SUV. The third crash happened at Snyder Lane near Lawrence Jones Middle School when a juvenile bicyclist was struck in the crossing. The driver stopped to speak with the juvenile before leaving the scene in a red car. Both bicyclists were treated for injuries at the scene of their crashes.
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
Crash kills two Fairfield residents, is investigated as a possible DUI, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Fairfield residents were killed in a suspected DUI crash on Wednesday between Mankas Corner and Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Area Office. The crash occurred at around 8:40 p.m. along Mankas Corner Road, south of Ledgewood Road, when a Hyundai left the roadway and struck a power […]
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Police Arrest Two on Suspicion of Embezzling from Local Non-Profit
Santa Rosa police have announced the arrests of two people on suspicion of embezzling more than $50,000 from a local non-profit. Back in May, representatives at Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) contacted police regarding suspicion of embezzlement from within the organization. The following month, after obtaining financial documents from SAY, Santa Rosa PD Property Crimes detectives began an investigation.
Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Police Take Subject into Custody After Sunvalley Mall Locked Down
The Concord Police Department responded to the Sunvalley Shopping Center at approximently 2:45 pm after a person was carrying some type of bag with the threat of using a firearm. By 4:40 pm, the suspect was taken into custody. The incident prompted a large police response including the Concord Police,...
ksro.com
Suspect in Violent Carjacking in Santa Rosa Arrested
A carjacking suspect is under arrest after he turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning. Santa Rosa police released surveillance video of the Sunday morning assault at First and A streets. The suspect, identified as Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez of Windsor, is seen punching the victim through the open drivers’ side window of his parked vehicle. Leaton-Gomez then pulled the victim out of his vehicle, punched him again, and started to drive away. He then stopped the vehicle and ran from the scene. The 67-year-old victim suffered a broken nose and abrasions. Leaton-Gomez was booked for carjacking, battery, elder abuse, and probation violation.
Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
Lafayette man charged with holding family hostage at gunpoint
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lafayette man faces 12 felony counts for allegedly holding a family at gunpoint, according to a press release on Thursday from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the victims were held hostage for more than five hours. Kenneth David Mcisaac, 31, pulled a gun on a […]
theoakleafnews.com
Thieves take catalytic converters from parking garage
Three suspects are still at large in an ongoing investigation pertaining to two catalytic converter thefts from cars parked in the Santa Rosa Junior College Zumwalt Parking Garage, Santa Rosa District Police said in an email released to students Sept. 29. The first theft occurred during the afternoon of Sept....
ksro.com
Petaluma Teen Pleads “Not Guilty” to Murdering Father
A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing his father to death in Petaluma has pleaded not guilty to murder. The father’s body was found August 21st, after his son, Christopher Hopkins, allegedly suggested to a friend he was going to hurt himself. Investigators believe the father had been dead for several days before his body was discovered. Police officers said the suspect admitted to the murder on the day of his arrest. He’s due back in court in one week.
Family sues Vallejo school district over teen’s death
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A Vallejo family is suing the school district, saying their son — 17-year-old student Kevon DeLeon — should still be alive. DeLeon was a special needs student at the district’s Everest Academy. The family says their son somehow wandered off of the school grounds, suffered a medical emergency, and died days […]
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
californiaexaminer.net
Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say
On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
ksro.com
Petaluma Driver Suffers Head Injury in Wednesday Evening Crash
A driver ended up with a head laceration after a crash in Petaluma. Yesterday evening, police responded to reports of a crash blocking West Payran Street just south of Petaluma Boulevard North. Apparently a Mercedes coupe traveling northbound on West Payran turned left in front of a southbound Toyota 4Runner. The driver of the Mercedes was issued a citation for not having proof of insurance. The driver of the 4Runner, the one with the head injury, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by Petaluma Fire Department paramedics.
