Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who held up Dollar General store

Authorities in Troup County say they are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man who robbed a Dollar General.

A surveillance video shows a man dressed mostly in black with a face mask on, as well as a “Puma” hoodie.

Investigators said the man held up the store along Pyne Road just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Deputies also released surveillance images of a silver pickup truck they believe the suspect got away in.

Investigators ask anyone who may know the man’s identity or his whereabouts, to call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

©2022 Cox Media Group