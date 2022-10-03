ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale library to host live country, folk, gospel music

Some country, folk and gospel music is coming to Glendale.

The Willow Creek Band, featuring John and Karen Harris, Dane Stone and Jerry Dunaway, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St.

