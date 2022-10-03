ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Comments / 8

Related
KMOV

St. Louis carjacker sentenced to 19 years in prison

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis has been sentenced to serve 19 years for carjacking two vehicles in 2020. Andre Whitfield, 32, pleaded guilty in two separate armed carjackings. His partner, Cherri Barton, 36, pleaded guilty in connection with one of the crimes. The first carjacking...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
Madison County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lenzburg, IL
City
Tilden, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Collinsville, IL
Collinsville, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
recordpatriot.com

Wood River man facing firearm charges

EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
KMOV

Man convicted in David Dorn’s death sentenced to life

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The man convicted of killing a retired St. Louis police captain has been sentenced to life in prison. Stephan Cannon, 26, spoke for the first time in court, insisting he is not the person who shot and killed (Ret.) Police Captain David Dorn. “I’m sorry...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Wood River apartment fire

A 20-year-old Wood River man has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson following Sunday night’s apartment fire at the complex on Thompson Street. Dakota R. Davidson of the 1,200 block of E. Madison Avenue is being held in the Wood River Jail on a $300,000 bond. Fire...
WOOD RIVER, IL
KMOV

Madison County state’s attorney and sheriff react to new Safe-T law

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Madison County state’s attorney Thomas Haine and the sheriff are filing a bi-partisan lawsuit aimed at delaying the Safe-T law’s implementation. The Safe-T Law was passed by Illinois’ general assembly in 2021. It eliminates cash bail and critics say it does not allow for a judge’s consideration of factors like flight risk or danger to the public.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

2 dead following crash in Madison County

Clayton man breaks World Record for running marathon while pushing three-child stroller. Whitey Holt pushed three kids in a stroller for three-and-a-half hours to break the World Record!. Man convicted in David Dorn’s death sentenced to life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man convicted of killing a retired St....
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Windows smashed again at south St. Louis Boost Mobile

ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed. A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Suspects in deadly shooting in Carbondale in custody, police say

CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department says multiple suspects are in custody in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded around 1:24 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The police department says officers arrived at the scene to find a gunshot victim. Officers provided aid at the scene, the police department says, and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The victim died because of their injuries, and police say the person's name is not being released until their family members are notified.
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy