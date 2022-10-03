Read full article on original website
KMOV
St. Louis carjacker sentenced to 19 years in prison
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis has been sentenced to serve 19 years for carjacking two vehicles in 2020. Andre Whitfield, 32, pleaded guilty in two separate armed carjackings. His partner, Cherri Barton, 36, pleaded guilty in connection with one of the crimes. The first carjacking...
KSDK
Franklin County man sentenced to prison for trying to entice a 12-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from St. Clair, Missouri, was sentenced to federal prison after he tried to entice a 12-year-old girl for sex while on parole for a child molestation conviction. Joshua L. Brown, 40, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after admitting to...
KMOV
2 teens arrested in connection to string of burglaries in St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a string of burglaries in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Police have not released their names but identified them as being 15 and 17 years old. The younger suspect is believed to be connected to...
KMOV
Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Offices Identifies 17-Year-Old Alton Female and Grandmother Who Died In Fatal Crash
ALTON - The Madison County Coroner's Office today identified a 17-year-old victim and her grandmother who died in a double-fatal motor vehicle crash on October 5, 2022, near Hamel. The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. The 17-year-old was Ciara Renee Macon, of...
recordpatriot.com
Wood River man facing firearm charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
KMOV
WANTED: Police release photo of man sought in connection with North County murder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old man was found dead in North County on Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Jennings Station Road, specifically, Pine Lawn, around 10:00 a.m. Jevon Durbin, was shot and killed inside the residence. The suspect has been identified...
Beaten guard says Missouri prison fired her after attack
A female prison guard who was stabbed and beaten on the job says the state has abandoned her because she’s too injured to return to work.
'I'm nothing like I was in my 20s': Missouri law repealed in 1994 keeping St. Louis man in prison
FARMINGTON, Mo. — A St. Louis man sentenced to life in prison under a law repealed in 1994 is making his emotional plea for freedom from behind bars. Speaking with Paige Spears, he makes one thing clear: He is a felon, who deserved to go to jail for a crime he committed in the late 80s.
KMOV
Man convicted in David Dorn’s death sentenced to life
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The man convicted of killing a retired St. Louis police captain has been sentenced to life in prison. Stephan Cannon, 26, spoke for the first time in court, insisting he is not the person who shot and killed (Ret.) Police Captain David Dorn. “I’m sorry...
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Wood River apartment fire
A 20-year-old Wood River man has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson following Sunday night’s apartment fire at the complex on Thompson Street. Dakota R. Davidson of the 1,200 block of E. Madison Avenue is being held in the Wood River Jail on a $300,000 bond. Fire...
KMOV
Madison County state’s attorney and sheriff react to new Safe-T law
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Madison County state’s attorney Thomas Haine and the sheriff are filing a bi-partisan lawsuit aimed at delaying the Safe-T law’s implementation. The Safe-T Law was passed by Illinois’ general assembly in 2021. It eliminates cash bail and critics say it does not allow for a judge’s consideration of factors like flight risk or danger to the public.
KMOV
Bellefontaine Neighbors Police gives up close look at officer’s struggles amid staffing shortage crisis
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV) - The push for a pay raise for one St. Louis suburb police department continues as the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department faces critically low staffing. The department will only have five patrol officers by the end of business Friday. There was a push to get a...
Soulard residents shocked by shotgun-carrying boy caught on camera
ST. LOUIS — It was a frightening face-to-face encounter one man will never forget. "I see this boy walking around with what appears to me to be a shotgun," the Soulard resident, who asked not to be identified, said. He and his neighbor immediately called 911 Sunday afternoon after...
KMOV
Former city jail superintendent and corrections officer speak out about dangerous staffing shortages
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - News 4 is getting brand new accounts on just how troubled the city’s downtown jail really is. Six inmates have died in the last 10 months. Now, the former jail commissioner is speaking out for the first time since he retired last year, as is his former guard. To them, the jail is in an emergency situation.
KMOV
2 dead following crash in Madison County
Clayton man breaks World Record for running marathon while pushing three-child stroller. Whitey Holt pushed three kids in a stroller for three-and-a-half hours to break the World Record!. Man convicted in David Dorn’s death sentenced to life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man convicted of killing a retired St....
Car thieves arrested in St. Charles County, vehicles recovered
The St. Charles County Police Department is working with other divisions from Wentzville and O'Fallon to capture a series of car thieves.
wlds.com
Kane Man Charged in Jerseyville Man’s Death in Two-Vehicle Crash From February
An 18 year old Kane man has been charged for causing the death of a man in a car vs. motorcycle crash back in late February. The Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office filed 3 charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in the death of an individual on September 22nd against 18 year old Caydn J.R. Chapman.
Windows smashed again at south St. Louis Boost Mobile
ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed. A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspects in deadly shooting in Carbondale in custody, police say
CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department says multiple suspects are in custody in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded around 1:24 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The police department says officers arrived at the scene to find a gunshot victim. Officers provided aid at the scene, the police department says, and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The victim died because of their injuries, and police say the person's name is not being released until their family members are notified.
