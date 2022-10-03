ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Mil#Yankees#Seattle Mariners#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Diego Padres#Nl East#The New York Mets#The Philadelphia Phillies#The St Louis Cardinals#The Nl Central
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge won’t like Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman’s Shohei Ohtani MVP take

Aaron Judge is the most popular pick for the American League MVP at the moment, as he flirts with the New York Yankees’ franchise record for the most home runs in a single season, set by Roger Maris in 1961. But there are still people out there who believe that Los Angeles Angels two-way-star Shohei Ohtani deserves consideration. Consider Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman, who is never afraid to offer his opinion on all things baseball, one of them. Stroman took to Twitter to share his take on the MVP race- and it’s one that Judge won’t like one bit.
CHICAGO, IL
Q 105.7

NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?

The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy