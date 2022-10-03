ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Beyoncé Just Released a Tiffany & Co. Campaign Video Inspired by Studio 54

By Helen Holmes
 4 days ago
Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

This summer, pop superstar Beyoncé released Renaissance , her club-inspired 7th studio album, delighting fans but immediately leaving them clamoring for visuals, many of which haven’t arrived. What has, however, are photos and video from the singer’s collaboration with Tiffany & Co . In the campaign, called “ LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE ,” Bey dances in the club with a huge crowd of reveling admirers. It’s not an official music video, but it’s close!

