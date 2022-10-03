ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Daughter suspected in east Cobb strangling

By criggall, Cobb County Sheriff's Office
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Gretchen Fortney Cobb County Sheriff's Office

After a 78-year-old woman was found apparently strangled in her east Cobb home Friday morning, police have identified the suspect as the victim's daughter.

Gretchen Lynn Fortney, 52, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of her mother, Martha Dianne Fortney.

Police were called to a report of a domestic disturbance around 5:10 a.m. in the Loch Highland subdivision in northeast Cobb, said Officer Shenise Barner, Cobb Police Department spokesperson.

Martha Fortney's husband told police he found his wife dead in the doorway of a bedroom with Gretchen Fortney standing nearby. According to a warrant, Martha Fortney “was observed with what appeared to be the belt from her robe tied or looped around her neck."

Martha Fortney was listed as the owner of the home, while Gretchen Fortney is listed as living there in jail records.

Gretchen Fortney is being held at the Cobb jail without bond.

