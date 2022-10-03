ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Watch: Man jumps rope from sitting position for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- An accomplished rope-jumper in Bangladesh with multiple world records earned another title for an unusual variant of the sport that involved sitting on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHpsA_0iKIkuyX00
Guinness World Records/Instagram

MD. Rasel Islam, who previously earned Guinness World Records for most double under skips in three minutes and most skips in one minute on one leg, hopped over a rope while sitting on the ground to break the record for most bum skips in 30 seconds.

A video posted to Instagram by Guinness World Records shows Islam sitting on the ground and hopping over a rope he spins with one hand.

Islam managed to hop over the rope from the sitting position 117 times in the 30 second time limit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 14

Bob Hollingsworth
3d ago

I can do that , we'll except for the rope part, and the jumping part. but by gosh I can sit with the best of em !

Reply
10
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Swimsuit Photo

On Tuesday, former golf pro and social media influencer Paige Spiranac unveiled her latest merchandise. Fans of Spiranac can purchase a wall calendar for 2023. Each month includes an exclusive picture of Spiranac. Spiranac shared a photo from the calendar on Instagram. "Calendar is now available to buy," Spiranac announced...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Islam#Bangladesh#Upi Com
Newsweek

Hilarious Moment Doberman Appears to 'Catwalk' in Yard Goes Viral

A Doberman named Glock has stunned the internet with his modeling skills after his owners shared a video of him doing a catwalk in the garden. The clip, shared on TikTok by the dog's owner under the username Glockthedoberman, shows the dog advancing slowly in their backyard, moving his legs like a model.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator’s Reaction To Being Cleaned Goes Viral

This albino alligator named Coconut loves bath time. In this viral TikTok, this albino alligator looked absolutely thrilled to be scrubbed down by her caretaker. The adorable footage was shared by The Reptile Zoo (@thereptilezoo) of Fountain Valley, California. In the cute video, Coconut’s caretaker scrubs Coconut with a toothbrush....
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
Popculture

Pebbles the Fox Terrier, World's Oldest Dog, Dies at 22

Pebbles the Fox Terrier, who held the record for the world's oldest dog, died Monday. She was 22 and died just five months shy of her 23rd birthday. Pebbles died with her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, by her side at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, the Guinness Book of World Records announced.
TAYLORS, SC
Daily Mail

Caught hook, line and sinker! Moment LEAD WEIGHTS are found in professional fishing duo's catch and they are stripped of tournament title and $5,000 prize - as furious crowd berates them

Two fishermen were caught cheating in a fishing tournament to make their catches seem heavier by stuffing them with weights. Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Jake Runyon from Ohio were taking part in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in Cleveland's Gordon Park in Ohio on Friday when they were caught red-handed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole

LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF
getnews.info

American Bully Dog With Split-Face Graces the Spotlight

Swagkennel’s unique American split-faced bully dog continues to top the chart of the world’s most famous dog after more than two years. It’s been more than two years since the famous American Black Merle Bully was brought to life, yet he keeps making the headlines. Phantom, the split-faced American Bully dog was born into the Swagkennels family after mating one of the biggest lilac TRI males on earth, Mr Heisenberg and, the beautiful Merle American Bully, Sydney, in 2020.
NFL
The Independent

Skylord: Indian YouTube superstar with millions of followers dies in sudden accident

A famous Indian YouTuber died in a road accident on Monday.Abhiyuday Mishra, who also ran a YouTube channel named Skylord, was killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a truck rammed into his motorbike.Known for creating gaming videos on his YouTube channel, he used to upload clips of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer battle mobile game, similar to PubG. He has over 424,000 followers on Instagram and 1.64 million subscribers on YouTube.Mishra was on a bike trip with a group that was promoting tourism, reportedly sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour began...
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Man Gaffs Massive Fish And Gets Yanked Into The Water

Sometimes you just have to have a laugh. The excitement of fishing can be overpowering. It often leads to stupid mistakes, missed fish and hilarious accidents. Nothing beats that rush of having a massive fish on the end of your line. Everyone gets excited when a big one is on....
HOBBIES
Golf.com

Rules confusion over brand-new club leads to odd LPGA DQ

And you wind up disqualified from an LPGA event. On Friday at the Ascendant LPGA, Maja Stark found herself on the receiving end of an unfortunate DQ in Texas — an effort caused not by a rules infraction or a wrong scorecard, but by her … driver?. Yes,...
GOLF
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
460K+
Followers
65K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy