Rabun County, GA

accesswdun.com

Police charge Lawrenceville teens in death of Jefferson High School student

Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Towns County wreck claims life of Hiawassee man

A 23-year-old Hiawassee man died Tuesday morning when his truck left the road and struck a tree on Ga. 288 (Sunnyside Road) in Towns County. The Georgia State Patrol said Trenton Wayne Whidden’s 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on Ga. 288 near Gibson Hill when the driver failed to maintain lane, crossed the centerline, left the road and traveled down an embankment.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth

OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
City
Clayton, GA
City
Lilburn, GA
County
Rabun County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Rabun County, GA
Crime & Safety
nowhabersham.com

Driver escapes injury when chicken feed truck overturns on GA 365

Traffic was temporarily stalled on GA 365 in Mt.Airy late Wednesday when an 18-wheeler hauling chicken feed overturned. Habersham County E-911 dispatched first responders to the scene around 10:36 p.m. A 911 caller reported the truck was “on its side and was leaking.”. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier death: FBI joins investigation into bizarre case

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Federal agents are now joining in the investigation of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped in the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle near Walgreens in Toccoa

A Toccoa man was injured when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Collins Road near Walgreens in Toccoa Wednesday night. Timothy Powers, 44, was charged with failure to yield after he attempted to cross Collins Road with his bicycle and was struck by a Ford Explorer that turned onto Collins Road from Big A Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
TOCCOA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text

HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Two escape blaze in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Package destined for Oakwood intercepted with $172,000 in fentanyl tablets

A routine check of a package delivery hub this week in Gainesville resulted in the seizure of a shipment of fentanyl tablets. With the help of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detection K9, deputies and the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force discovered the package from California that was being shipped to Oakwood.
OAKWOOD, GA
WGAU

Police ID and arrest suspect in Athens homicide

Athens-Clarke County Police have identified and arrested a murder suspect: police say 62 year-old Floyd Johnson is the accused triggerman in this past Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man whose body was in a car on Fairview Street in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
NEWNAN, GA

