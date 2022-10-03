Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Multi-agency investigation leads to three illegal gambling arrests in Hall County
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Thursday arrested three men who are accused of illegal gambling. Authorities from multiple agencies executed search warrants on Thursday at three Hall County convenience stores. Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford was arrested at a convenience store in the 5800...
accesswdun.com
Police charge Lawrenceville teens in death of Jefferson High School student
Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.
accesswdun.com
Towns County wreck claims life of Hiawassee man
A 23-year-old Hiawassee man died Tuesday morning when his truck left the road and struck a tree on Ga. 288 (Sunnyside Road) in Towns County. The Georgia State Patrol said Trenton Wayne Whidden’s 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on Ga. 288 near Gibson Hill when the driver failed to maintain lane, crossed the centerline, left the road and traveled down an embankment.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth
OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
nowhabersham.com
Driver escapes injury when chicken feed truck overturns on GA 365
Traffic was temporarily stalled on GA 365 in Mt.Airy late Wednesday when an 18-wheeler hauling chicken feed overturned. Habersham County E-911 dispatched first responders to the scene around 10:36 p.m. A 911 caller reported the truck was “on its side and was leaking.”. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: FBI joins investigation into bizarre case
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Federal agents are now joining in the investigation of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped in the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death...
accesswdun.com
Bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle near Walgreens in Toccoa
A Toccoa man was injured when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Collins Road near Walgreens in Toccoa Wednesday night. Timothy Powers, 44, was charged with failure to yield after he attempted to cross Collins Road with his bicycle and was struck by a Ford Explorer that turned onto Collins Road from Big A Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text
HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
FOX Carolina
LISTEN: 911 calls reporting Deborrah Collier’s disappearance released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have released three 911 calls reporting the disappearance of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife, mother and businesswoman whose body was discovered on Sept. 11, 2022, off a northeast Georgia highway. One of the calls was placed by Diane Shirley, Collier’s sister who lives...
accesswdun.com
Auburn man captured after weeks-long search in Barrow, Gwinnett counties
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that a man from Auburn who had been on the run for several weeks has been captured by authorities. According to a social media post from the agency, Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, was taken into custody without incident following a short foot pursuit with deputies.
WMAZ
New surveillance, 911 calls released as detectives track final moments before Athens woman's death
CLAYTON, Ga. — Twenty-four hours before Debbie Collier's body was found off a logging road in Clarksville, Georgia, new video from outside a Family Dollar in Clayton adds to the mystery. Habersham County detectives said you can see her black Chrysler Pacifica van she rented pull into the store...
accesswdun.com
Jefferson High School football player found dead after Lawrenceville shooting
The Gwinnett County Police Department has one suspect in custody in connection with 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt's death. According to a press release from the agency, the suspect is from out-of-state. Detectives believe the suspect may have known DeWitt and they do not believe the encounter was random. The investigation is ongoing.
GBI: North Georgia officer shoots, injures man during arrest
The GBI is investigating after a Chatsworth police officer shot a man Thursday as he tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Two escape blaze in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
32-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Forsyth County on Friday. Officials stated that a 33-year-old died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
NE Ga police blotter includes deadly shooting in Athens, meat cleaver attack in Gainesville
Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a man was shot and killed on Fairview Street. He was found in a car near Nellie B. in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. The police investigation is ongoing. There is a long list...
accesswdun.com
Package destined for Oakwood intercepted with $172,000 in fentanyl tablets
A routine check of a package delivery hub this week in Gainesville resulted in the seizure of a shipment of fentanyl tablets. With the help of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detection K9, deputies and the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force discovered the package from California that was being shipped to Oakwood.
Police ID and arrest suspect in Athens homicide
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified and arrested a murder suspect: police say 62 year-old Floyd Johnson is the accused triggerman in this past Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man whose body was in a car on Fairview Street in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
