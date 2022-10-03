Read full article on original website
bkmag.com
Sweet Catch, a ‘celebration of Black food,’ opens in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens
Ka-Wana Jefferson may have been born and raised in the Bronx, but she is making her mark here in Brooklyn. In 2016, Jefferson opened the popular booze and brunch spot Sweet Brooklyn Bar on Nostrand Avenue near Atlantic in Crown Heights. Then about a week ago she expanded her reach...
bkreader.com
Pair Kimchi Waffles With Boozy Bubble Tea at Monarch, Williamsburg’s Newest Brunch Spot
“Everything has a story.” That’s a common phrase for Lawrence Elliott, the co-owner of Williamsburg’s newest brunch spot, Monarch. As he moves around the restaurant at 146 Metropolitan Avenue, he points out lamp fixtures, curtains and menu items, each of which has its own backstory. From the...
untappedcities.com
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Double-ribbon opening for The Brooklyn Hospital Center Emergency Room and Cancer Center Completions
Editors’ Note: As Downtown Brooklyn has weathered Covid and built an infrastructure for its brighter future, one of its most historic treasures, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, has taken a lead role in revival. It was Brooklyn’s first hospital and a leading force when Brooklyn was still an Independent city. Its nursing school trained Walt Whitman when the radical poet, and onetime editor of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle decided to volunteer to serve in the medical corps of the Union Army. It was the birthplace of countless, notable sons and daughters of Brooklyn, not the least of which was Dr. Anthony Fauci. We salute the notable celebration — a double ribbon cutting — of this symbol of the rebirth of Downtown Brooklyn in the new century.
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
Woman, 81, struck by DSNY truck in Brooklyn, police say
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 81-year-old woman was struck by a Department of Sanitation truck in Brooklyn Thursday morning, officials said. The victim injured her leg when the garbage truck hit her near Fifteenth Avenue and 85th Street in Bensonhurst at around 8:34 a.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and is […]
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck driver arrested after killing pedestrian in Brooklyn NYC
A reckless truck driver fatally struck a NYC pedestrian as he was in the crosswalk with the light in his favor. The truck accident occurred early morning around 6:30 am on October 4th. 63 year old Benjamin Berger was crossing the street at the intersection of Flushing Avenue and Bedford...
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
bkreader.com
ATM Thieves Sought for Brazen Brooklyn Business Break-Ins
Detectives are looking for a group of brazen ATM thieves who stole cash machines containing thousands of dollars from stores across Brooklyn and Queens last month. Nothing seemed to deter the crooks, according to police, as they either cut through locks with tools or simply smashed open the glass front door to five different businesses between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15. In one instance, they even stole a dog keeping watch over one bodega in East New York, Brooklyn; police said the pooch was eventually returned to its owner […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Wednesday, October 5, 2022
WOMEN’S EXCHANGE MOVES TO NEW MONTAGUE ST. HOME: The revered Brooklyn Women’s Exchange, founded in 1854, is closing its location at 55 Pierrepont Street this Sunday, October 9, in preparation for its move to the storefront at 137 Montague St. later this month. The Women’s Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit which supports American handcrafts, found a new home earlier this year, thanks to another longtime merchant family, the Calfa Brothers, owners of Lassen & Hennigs Delicatessen. (See https://brooklyneagle.com/articles/2022/06/22/brooklyn-womens-exchange-announces-relocation-to-137-montague-street/ ).
Truck stuck under subway overpass snarls traffic in the Bronx
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A semi-truck stuck under a subway overpass is snarling traffic near a Bronx train station Thursday morning, according to a Citizen video. The tractor-trailer, which appears to be an Amazon delivery truck, is blocking the roadway at Castle Hill Avenue station near Westchester Avenue and traffic is backed up in […]
norwoodnews.org
Mott Haven: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 322 Grand Concourse
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story, mixed-use building in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Designed by Fishcher + Makooi Architect, and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residential units, as...
A taste of Dominican cuisine at Manhattan’s Jalao NYC
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, Jalao NYC serves up Dominican delights in Washington Heights. Manny Solano, general manager of Jalao, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about one of Manhattan’s newest restaurants, located in the Radio Hotel. “You come to Jalao, and you can have the same Dominican […]
Brooklyn playground getting $21 million makeover
NEW YORK -- A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday on a $21 million playground reconstruction project in Brooklyn. The Callahan-Kelly Playground on Sackman Street in Brownsville will undergo a full renovation. It will include new basketball courts, game tables, adult fitness and a skatepark. Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue will be on hand for the groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m.
bkreader.com
Williamsburg Community Board Faces Catastrophe After Manager Redeems Decades of Paid Time Off
Brooklyn Community Board 1, which represents Williamsburg and Greenpoint, is currently without a district manager — a vital position that fields concerns from constituents, recommends land use projects and approves liquor licenses, block party and street fair permits. The reason? Gerald Esposito, the longtime district manager, retired after 45...
20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing
Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
Property destroyed, people separated from services, no reduction in street homelessness: Adams' sweeps 6 months in
Seamus is one of 1,442 people who have been displaced by over 2,400 homeless encampment sweeps that have taken place over the last six months, according to data from Mayor Eric Adams’ Office.
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
nychealthandhospitals.org
South Brooklyn Community Celebrates Future Opening of New Hospital Named After Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ginsburg Family Helps Unveil Bronze Statue of Former US Supreme Court Justice. Built with $923 million from FEMA after Superstorm Sandy damage to Coney Island Hospital, the new hospital is designed to withstand a major storm, features flood-resilient elevated Emergency Department. First new public hospital in New York City in...
