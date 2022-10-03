Read full article on original website
Former gang member says National Night Out can help curb violence in Arkansas
Today marks National Night Out across the country, a time for everyone to get out and socialize in their community, and to try to curb violence.
North Little Rock offers support after deadly apartment fire
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The past 24 hours have not been easy for those living at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock. "You wake up with nothing," said Pastor Eric Crowder-Jones. "How can you move forward? How can you meander past this particular pain?" A...
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
'Fall for Smiles': UAMS to host free dental clinic for Central Arkansas youth
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In honor of National Dental Hygiene Month, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will be hosting a free "Fall for Smiles" clinic offering basic dental services this October. On Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., children between the ages of 3 to...
North Little Rock crisis negotiators responding to an 'armed barricaded subject'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department is at a scene Thursday night dealing with an "armed barricaded subject." According to the NLRPD, officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of West 13th Street around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a disturbance with a weapon.
Former LITFest organizer has ties to Little Rock mayor, city director
As the headliner for LITFest calls off her concert, new connections are being revealed between the former festival's organizer and city hall, including a sitting city director.
Little Rock’s first inclusive playground opens
City officials and visitors celebrate the opening of "MacArthur Unlimited," a new inclusive playground in downtown Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Kids of all ability levels have a new place to play in Little Rock. City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the new inclusive playground in MacArthur Park.
Little Rock Central High congratulates a student on their perfect ACT score
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Central High School announced Thursday that one of its students received a perfect ACT score. Aaron Liu scored a 36, meaning he scored perfectly in all of the subject areas. The average ACT score is a 21, ranging on a 1 to...
Deadly fire at Shorter College Gardens Apartments brings out community donations
LITTLE ROCK — The deadly fire that occurred at the Shorter College Gardens Apartments Tuesday left three dead, many families without a home, and basic necessities. One of the fire victims, Verenta Jackson, recounts his experience with the fire. He said his aunt had heard a loud boom and...
Barricade incident in North Little Rock ends in peaceful surrender; arrest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After several hours of negotiations, the North Little Rock Police Department announced that the woman who barricaded herself in a house surrendered peacefully Friday morning. On Thursday at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of W. 13th Street regarding a disturbance with...
Up to $1,000 reward being offered in North Little Rock cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Cold Case Detectives announced Wednesday are looking for information on a homicide cold case. On Sept. 6 Taylor Davis alongside another female was sitting in a vehicle at 4925 High Cliff Dr. in North Little Rock. Davis was sitting in the front...
Little Rock Central High student brings gun, marijuana on school bus
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A student at Little Rock Central High was caught with drugs and a gun on a school bus on Wednesday. High School Principal Nancy Rousseau said that a bus driver had the suspicion of a student using marijuana on the school bus. Upon further inspection,...
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission tackling chronic wasting disease in new ways
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are trying new tactics in order to combat chronic wasting disease, our content partner Region 8 News reported. CWD is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a prion disease or transmissible spongiform encephalopathies and affects deer and elk wildlife.
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
Healthcare career options at Drew Memorial Health System
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jenny Guthrie, Chief Operating Officer at Drew Memorial Health System, talks about all the non-clinical roles the hospital has to offer. For more information on Drew Memorial Health System, click here.
LRPD: Mother of toddler shot in south Little Rock arrested
Little Rock police say the mother of a girl shot on Doe Run Drive Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.
Little Rock police: South Little Rock rest stop turns into a beating for one man
Little Rock police were called to a south Little Rock address late Monday morning after a man was beaten.
September death of Conway woman ruled a homicide by Little Rock police
A Conway woman's death has now been ruled a homicide, according to Little Rock police.
LR business owner says food truck festival will go on despite LITFest being cancelled
City of Little Rock on Tuesday canceled LITFest. Little Rock (KATV) — The City of Little Rock on Tuesday announced they have canceled LITFest just days before it was set to happen. The question many are asking is will the vendors, sponsors, and people performing receive their money back.
Teen dead, two others injured in Hot Springs shooting
Hot Springs police say a teen is dead and two others injured after a shooting Wednesday night on School Street.
