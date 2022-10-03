Read full article on original website
3 Cryptocurrencies with the Highest Growth Potential Before 2023
After months of bearish action, the cryptocurrency markets are finally looking slightly optimistic. Bitcoin looks primed to kickstart another rally as it begins to decouple from traditional legacy markets, causing pockets of the industry to start surging. With the bearish sentiment in the market starting to ease, we decided to...
How Visa And FTX Will Partner To Offer Debit Cards Across 40 Countries
Per a report from CNBC, crypto exchange FTX will expand its cooperation with payment giant Visa. The partners will take their crypto debit cards from the United States to over 40 countries and millions of users and merchants worldwide. This new cooperation will be focused on providing payment alternatives to...
Which Meme Coin has Growth Potential, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, or Big Eyes?
2022 has been a struggle for many people and businesses in the crypto market, as the ‘crypto winter’ has seen a lot of prices drop- and many businesses suffer as a result. As a result, investors and companies are investing their time and money in strong strategies to make the most of the bullmarket when it returns.
Big Eyes Coin Raises Over 200K in 12 hrs. Could Big Eyes become the next Top Crypto Investment?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently getting a lot of attention as its success in the third stage of its presale is increasing rapidly. In the last 12 hours, the coin has raised over 200K and is set to keep growing throughout the coming weeks. Crypto investors are now wondering...
Why Bitcoin Miner Revenues Are The Biggest Bear Market Loser
Data shows the Bitcoin miner revenues have plunged down by around 81% since the October peak, here’s why. Bitcoin Miner Revenues Have Lost Big During Bear Market. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the BTC miners’ hashprice is now just down to $0.077 per TH/s.
Will Moshnake Experience A Boom in the Crypto Market like Ethereum And Dogecoin Did?
Participating in the cryptocurrency market now is quite thrilling. There are currently many alternative cryptocurrencies available, beginning with Cardano (ADA) and continuing down the list to Litecoin (LTC). Some, like Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin, are more widely accepted and adopted than others. However, Moshnake (MSH) is one cryptocurrency that is...
Bad Actors Penetrate Bitcoin Backed DeFi Protocol And Steal $1 Million
Recently, Sovryn, a Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol, lost $1 million in digital assets through a hack. The hacker executed the attack through price manipulation and carted away $1 million in crypto, including 44.93 RBTC and 211,045 USDT. The incessant hack attacks on crypto platforms have become a plague in the crypto...
Promising cryptos to watch out for: Hex Coin (HEX), Uniswap (UNI) and Chronoly.io (CRNO)
The year 2022 has been a turmoil for the cryptocurrency market where major players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) experienced dwindling fortunes. However, despite the downturn, some unique cryptos have shown promising growth and value-addition. These include the first-ever Certificate of Deposit in crypto: Hex coin (HEX), the largest decentralized exchange for ETH Tokens: Uniswap (UNI), and the premiere luxury watch-based crypto investment platform: Chronoly.io (CRNO). Among these, Chronoly.io has gained a whopping 690% in price through the three stages of its presale. Investors have shown overwhelming interest in Chronoly.io, as all the CRNO tokens stand sold out before its presale could conclude. Let’s understand why these projects look promising.
Big Eyes Coin vs Cardano – Which Cryptocurrency Has The NFTs With The Most Potential?
Big Eyes coin (BIG) has exploded onto the cryptocurrency scene by generating close to 4 million dollars during its pre sale. Just when you think the hype behind meme coins is starting to fade, Big Eyes coin emerges to prove that crypto is not all about blockchains, decentralized apps, and various other technological developments.
Access To Crypto Exchange OKX Is Blocked In Russia – Here’s Why
The Russian government reportedly blacklisted OKX’s IP address on Wednesday for possible illegal activity related to a violation of Article 15.3 of Russia’s information law, reports said. According to Roskomnadzor, Russia’s internet censorship regulator, the Seychelles-registered cryptocurrency exchange disclosed information associated with “financial pyramid activities.”. Roskomnadzor...
5 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies so far in October 2022
Here are the top trending cryptocurrencies that lit the market in the last few days. Find out what makes them a great buy in October. Top Performing Cryptocurrencies So Far in October 2022. 1. Tamadoge (TAMA) Tamadoge has been defying the general downtrend in the crypto market since its launch...
Oryen Network (ORY) Looks A Lot Like Aave (AAVE), Binance Coin (BNB), And PancakeSwap (CAKE) In The Early Days
The Oryen Network is a new decentralized finance (DeFi) project getting much attention from the crypto community. The project is similar to Aave (AAVE), Binance Coin (BNB), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) in many ways, and it has the potential to become a significant player in the DeFi space. Here’s why the Oryen Network is worth keeping an eye on.
McDonald Set To Accept Payments In Tether And Bitcoin In Lugana, Switzerland
The American multinational fast food chain McDonald’s has started accepting payments in Bitcoin and Tether in Switzerland’s city of Lugana, populated by around 63,000 people. The announcement comes in a tweet by Bitcoin magazine on October 3. And it posted a video in which a customer ordered food using McDonald’s kiosk and paid for it using a digital wallet app on mobile. The credit card machine used to scan the QR code to proceed with payment was labeled with Bitcoin and Tether.
How This Massive Social Activity In Terra Classic (LUNC) Can Outweigh Do Kwon Mess
Terra Classic (LUNC), recognized as what remains of the Terra project that experienced one of the biggest collapses in crypto space to date, crashed and burned in its attempt to have a bullish momentum. It can be recalled that Binance implemented a “burn” mechanism to deal with the excessive supply...
Bitget shares latest insight in social trading at Token 2049 Singapore
Seychelles, October 06 2022 – Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget participated in Token 2049 Singapore, the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week in Singapore. As one of the largest crypto conferences around the world, Token 2049 invited top speakers across Asia and the world, to share their innovative and keen insights on the crypto world. Among this, Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, talked about her observations and views on Social Trading and “Women in Crypto”.
5 Best Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2022
Presales are often the best time to get involved in potentially exciting cryptocurrency projects. Private and public presales provide the opportunity to invest in a project at what could possibly be the lowest price before it hits centralized and decentralized exchanges. Typically, a project would use the presale as seed...
In Grayscale We Trust: GBTC Bitcoin Reaches Largest Discount Ever
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has made a name for itself in the public markets as not only the first-ever publicly traded trust underlined by a cryptocurrency, but it is also the largest bitcoin trust in the world. However, Grayscale has not had an easy go of it in the last as it had been trading at a discount. This discount has continued to widen through 2022 and has reached a new all-time high, presenting unique opportunities.
As Uniglo.io (GLO) Presale Phase 3 Starts, Solana (SOL) And Fantom (FTM) VCs Alameda Rumored To Have Purchased
As with any start-up, be it a restaurant, tech company, or crypto project, having a set of quality investors from the very beginning with the ability to provide additional support and capital is one way of ensuring the longevity of a project. Uniglo. Uniglo, a new project due to launch...
Beginner-Friendly Cryptos: Oryen Network (ORY), Cardano (ADA), Cronos (CRO) And Ethereum (ETH)
Entering the cryptocurrency market is certainly an overwhelming endeavor, yet there are some astonishing gains to be made if you are ready to wade through the options. Fortunately, our analysts have hand-picked some promising options to support even the freshest investor in starting their portfolios. Allow us to introduce ORY of the Oryen Network, ADA token of Cardano, and ETH of Ethereum.
Want To Try Your Luck On Speculative Assets? These 3 Coins Should Be On Your Radar
Speculation has been a big part of the success of crypto coins, given that a lot of investors enter the market trying to make a lot of money in a short time. This has, in turn, given rise to the success of a large number of coins that would otherwise not have found any success in the market. For investors who are looking to get in on the action, here are the top 3 speculative crypto coins that should be on your radar.
