localocnews.com
Supervisor Andrew Do endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. Supervisor Andrew Do, is a former prosecutor, educator, businessman and judge pro tem. He has a long record of standing up for Orange County residents and has represented Orange County’s First Supervisorial District for nearly eight years.
localocnews.com
Meet Janet Keo Conklin, candidate for La Palma City Council
The following is a candidate statement for Janet Keo Conklin, candidate for La Palma City Council:. I’m running for La Palma City Council because our city deserves a leader who will listen to residents and put in the time and energy needed to get things done. As your Councnilmember,...
localocnews.com
U.S. Chamber endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional District
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Scott Baugh to represent California’s Forty-Seventh Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Scott Baugh is a former State Assemblyman,...
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Endorsements Reflect Who Supports a Candidate, Not Why
By definition, endorsements reflect WHO supports a candidate. They do not reflect WHY that support is given. So I was concerned that praise for the police endorsement for Lauren Kleiman was misleading. Who gave the endorsement? It is the Newport Beach Police Association PAC—the political action committee of the police bargaining unit, the union. Not the Newport Beach Police, per se.
localocnews.com
Anaheim Police Association endorses Ashleigh Aitken for Mayor
The Anaheim Police Association, who represent the city’s 380 dedicated and highly trained officers, have announced their endorsement of Ashleigh Aitken for Mayor. Support from the police gives Aitken a clean sweep of the highest profile organizational endorsements awarded in the race for Anaheim Mayor. Her campaign previously announced support from Anaheim firefighters, Anaheim municipal employees, and the Orange County Register.
localocnews.com
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do to share a county update at the October Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome 1st District County Supervisor Andrew Do as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, October 11th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. The 2022 redistricting has put the city of Cypress into the 1st Supervisorial District and, moving forward, the city will be represented by Andrew Do. The Chamber is hosting Supervisor Do in order to introduce him to the business community as well as hear an update on the status of county government and policies that will impact the city of Cypress and our businesses.
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Understand the Needs of Residents
As a member of the Newport Beach Harbor Commission, I know firsthand the economic importance of the Harbor, and its role in enhancing the property values of all Newport Beach residents. I also know that preserving and protecting the Harbor requires a proactive agenda and ongoing investment. That is why...
localocnews.com
Cypress College President to participate in event modeled after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to raise money for homelessness, food insecurity in Orange County Award
It might be easy to overlook the challenges of affordability in Orange County, a region known for its affluence, opulent coastal homes, and television series glorifying the idyllic living of the wealthy residents. Cypress College President JoAnna Schilling, Ph.D. admits that even she was stunned when she learned of the economic challenges facing many of her students.
localocnews.com
The 2022 Cypress State of the City Event now an outdoor social mixer
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce, in association with the City of Cypress, is bringing together interested residents with members of the business community, educators, numerous city leaders and other friends of the city who will gather for the annual State of the City event on Wednesday October 18th. For 2022 the event will once again be an outdoor evening mixer event held on the Cypress Civic Center Green.
localocnews.com
Long Beach mayoral candidate Suzie Price releases first video advertisement of general election
Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor and current City Councilwoman, released “Chance,” her first advertisement of the general election. TO VIEW THE AD, TITLED, “CHANCE,” CLICK HERE. “Money was tight. We were immigrants. And my mom was raising me on her own,” Price begins, as...
localocnews.com
Cypress City Council candidates field difficult questions at Cypress Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum
Six of the seven candidates for the three open seats on the Cypress City Council this November faced some tough questions during the candidates forum hosted by the Cypress Chamber of Commerce at Cypress College on the evening Wednesday, September 28. The forum was broadcast live on Facebook. A recorded...
localocnews.com
Mayor, Dozen Others Jump for PierPride
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.
localocnews.com
Cox Conserves Heroes Finalist in OC-Voting Now Through 10/10
Cox Conserves Heroes is part of Cox Enterprises’ national sustainability initiative, Cox Conserves, and is designed to recognize people and organizations making a positive impact on our environment. This year, we received hundreds of nominations for this prestigious honor from across the country, and an internal council of social impact and environmental leaders has selected nine finalists across three categories: Youth Volunteer, Adult Volunteer and Non-Profit Special Project.
localocnews.com
PBS SoCal and Our L.A. Present Documentary Film: ‘Bridging the Divide: Tom Bradley and The Politics of Race’
An encore broadcast of the award-winning documentary on PBS SoCal during Los Angeles’ historic 2022 mayor’s race and the onset of the mid-term election. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — “Bridging the Divide: Tom Bradley and the Politics of Race” reveals the life and legacy of the first African American mayor elected in a major American city, with an overwhelmingly white majority, and will be broadcast on PBS SoCal on Thursday, October 6 at 8:30 p.m., Our L.A. announced today. The encore presentation of the award-winning documentary is being released during another historic Los Angeles mayoral race occurring now. It is also available on PBS.org, and on PBS and World Channel’s Saturday Playlist Initiative on race.
localocnews.com
San Juan Capistrano Council Approves Rezoning for Camino Playhouse Property to Facilitate 4-Story Parking Structure, Amid Concerns the Theater Could Vanish
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.
localocnews.com
City Considers Potential New Facebook Page to Keep Public Informed
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: E-Bike Safety, Renew Newport Volunteer Day
As electronic bicycles, or e-bikes, grow in popularity, the City of Newport Beach is committed to an ongoing community education program to increase safety for all bicyclists and vehicle drivers. In recent months, the Newport Beach Police Department has conducted educational outreach with schools and community groups, as well as...
localocnews.com
Two men arrested for multiple burglaries in O.C. and adjacent counties
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 5, 2022): Two men were arrested today in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
localocnews.com
Oh my gourd, ceramist Randy Au’s “Vegetable Series” lands at John Wayne Airport
John Wayne Airport (JWA) welcomes Hawaiian artist Randy Au and his ceramic art exhibit to the Vi Smith Concourse Gallery. “Vegetable Series” is inspired by Au’s love for nature. Whimsical in both color and shape, the display features ceramic shapes derived from squash gourds that are glossed and gilded in gold. The vibrant layers of décor and intricate design are inspired by Oriental, Egyptian, and American culture and history.
localocnews.com
$513,566 raised in 24 hours to support 18 nonprofits during “Igniting Potential” Giving Day
On September 21, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted Igniting Potential– a collaborative online Giving Day to support Orange County youth. OCCF announced that 873 donors contributed $513,566 to participating nonprofits in support of their vital missions to offset the inequitable effects of the pandemic. A recently released...
