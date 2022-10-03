Read full article on original website
2022 Bergen Point Fall Festival set for October 22
The 2022 Bergen Point Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, the City of Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) and the Bergen Point merchants have announced. This year’s festival will run from 12 to 6 p.m. The event will include free live musical entertainment, dancing, free inflatables, a game trailer, balloon sculpture, facepainting, great food, and wonderful shopping opportunities by Bergen Point merchants and specialty vendors.
Hudson County Fair extended a week
Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
jerseydigs.com
Queens-based Mad For Chicken Opening Newark Restaurant
A prominent “restaurant row” along Newark’s Downtown will be getting a new eatery as a business called Mad For Chicken is about to reactivate a space that has been dark since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. An illuminated sign went up last week at 221 Market...
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22
Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
theobserver.com
Kearny PD: Human waste returns, but this time, it’s in golden liquid form
On Sept. 21 at 10:51 p.m., a 23-year-old town resident walked in to police headquarters to report an incident of domestic violence. The woman reported to Officer Josh Lopez that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend, a Jersey City man, had argument at around 2:40 a.m. about his Instagram usage. The boyfriend allegedly became agitated and grabbed the complainant’s arm forcefully enough to bruise it.
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Bayonne Division of Recreation announces fall Fashion Design Camp
Fashion Design Camp will return again in the fall, the Bayonne Division of Recreation has announced. The program is now open. Residents are encouraged to bring their creativity because they “will be designing like a rock star!”. The program is open to Bayonne residents only, children in grades 6...
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
North Bergen’s Lincoln School Annex launches new hydroponic gardens
North Bergen’s Lincoln School Annex has set up new hydroponic gardens, the township has announced. The school received two sets of hydroponic gardens on Wednesday, October 5. The gardens were donated by the Green Environmental Advisory Committee. The committee was established by Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of...
thedigestonline.com
12 of the Most Trendy Cafes in New Jersey
From the aroma of freshly brewed coffee to the coziness of a chic interior- everyone loves a local cafe. But while every coffee-obsessed New Jerseyan has a favorite local spot, some are just a cut above the rest when it comes to aesthetics. Here, I detail 12 trendy cafes in New Jersey that offer delicious food and coffee artwork but boast an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere that just might make it to your Instagram reels. Whether you’re just visiting for a coffee or study break, these cafes are perfect for those who want to snap some pictures or are attracted to visually-appealing interiors!
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
Diwali in Jersey City; Berta, Berta at MST; more to do in Hudson
The Saraswati Cultural Association of New Jersey and the City of Jersey City will have their Festival of Lights - Diwali 2022 celebration on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial at Exchange Place in Jersey City. The day will include cultural performances; speeches by...
Rambling letters dropped off at locations across Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City Police are looking for the person who dropped off about half a dozen rambling letters at locations across the city Wednesday.The incidents set off a bit of a panic Wednesday morning as officers responded to the locations, including City Hall, municipal court, schools, business and residences.Police say there were not threats to any of the locations or individuals.Kelly Robertson received one of the letters."It's a little freaky, especially because I found it inside my apartment, which means that somehow he got in and was able to leave it at the bottom of my steps," she said. "The two doors are actually locked. UPS usually can't even get in, so they leave our packages downstairs. So I'm surprised that he was able to do that."Police believe only one individual was involved, but so far, no arrest has been made.
Bayonne ordinance fine tunes its feral cat program
Bayonne is continuing to set up its trap, neuter, and return program to deal with feral cat colonies in the city. While stray cats and pet cats are socialized to humans, feral cats are not. They often live in communities known as colonies with other feral cats. To cope with an abundance of feral cats, the City Council adopted an ordinance at its September meeting amending and supplementing the revised general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 5, Animal Control, to add a section for the TNR program.
Grocery store proposed for Phillipsburg. Could it be the fix to P’burg’s food swamp?
A collaboration between Phillipsburg’s mayor and three Allentown developers could be the fix to Phillipsburg’s food swamp. Phillipsburg Town Council heard plans Tuesday for a 61-unit senior residential building that would include a 6,000 square-foot public grocery store. The project is pitched for 540 Marshall St., less than 200 feet from the former Phillipsburg Ahart’s Market.
WOW! Is This The Biggest Christmas Tree in All of New Jersey?
To be honest this article was all about searching for last year's biggest Christmas Tree here in New Jersey. I saw some posts about the upcoming holidays and I wondered "what was the biggest Christmas Tree here in the Garden State". Like our version of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City.
Downtown Jersey City’s Italian Past
I am fortunate to have been raised in the Downtown Section of Jersey City during the 60’s and 70’s. Even though Downtown had a “tainted” reputation at that time, it was the center of Italian heritage in Jersey City. There were other parts of Jersey City with significant Italian populations. However, Downtown was special; it was “The Italian Village.”
PhillyBite
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
morristowngreen.com
‘We lost everything’: Morristown pastor and his family escape parsonage fire with their lives
Heat roused the Rev. Sidney Williams Jr. from slumber around 3 am on Thursday. At first, he thought his teenaged son had cranked the thermostat. Then he saw the flames engulfing his nightstand, where a candle had been flickering. “The bedroom was an inferno,” said Williams, pastor of the Bethel...
