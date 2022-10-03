Chiefs offensive linemen shared some fun memes a day after beating the Buccaneers

The Chiefs offensive linemen don’t often share memes on social media the day after a game, but then again, an opponent doesn’t usually call out the unit either.

But that’s what the Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett did last week, and although he didn’t backtrack from what he’d said after the game, there is little question his comments lit a fire under the Chiefs linemen.

Tackle Orlando Brown and guard Trey Smith on Monday shared memes on Twitter, but they didn’t mention Barrett, who had said he didn’t think the Chiefs’ offensive line was an upgrade from the unit that struggled in Super Bowl LV.

However, it was clear Brown, Smith and center Creed Humphrey relished the Chiefs’ 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Humphrey wrote on Twitter: “That was pretty fun.”

Smith shared a meme of a woman saying “Boy, we had a time last night!” and tagged Humphrey, Brown, Andrew Wylie and Joe Thuney.

Brown’s meme was from “Chappelle’s Show” and showed a flashback to Rick James (played by Chappelle) slapping Charlie Murphy.

The offensive line has reason to celebrate. In Sunday’s win, the Chiefs rushed for 189 yards and Mahomes was sacked just three times.

Oh, and Barrett had four tackles with no sacks, no quarterback hits and no tackles for loss.

Yep, it was a good night for the Chiefs offensive line.