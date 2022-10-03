Read full article on original website
Related
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Yes on Measure L
This November, Berkeley’s future is on the ballot. As current and former mayors, we know that residents have long ranked affordable housing, climate resiliency, and repairing our aging streets and infrastructure as top priorities. We’ve been listening, and Measure L is our response. While recent bonds have enabled...
berkeleyside.org
Bayer introduces flexible, hybrid work at West Berkeley campus
It has been more than 900 days since Shane Humphreys has worked in her Berkeley office. Like millions around the world, Humphreys, who is a senior process engineer at Bayer’s Biotech campus in Berkeley, embarked on the unexpected journey of working full time from home in March 2020. “I...
berkeleyside.org
A new parents group is stirring up the race for Berkeley school board
This summer, a new parent group entered the usual melange of local political organizations and election committees. Calling itself the Berkeley Parents Union, it was unassuming enough, its website promising to enact one mission: “to amplify the parent voice” by making an endorsement in the school board election and raising funds on behalf of candidates.
berkeleyside.org
Housing: Council approves plan for 66 apartments on San Pablo Avenue
The Berkeley City Council has approved plans for a six-story apartment building on San Pablo Avenue near the Albany border. The 66-unit development would occupy what is now a 13,000-square-foot vacant lot at 1201 San Pablo Ave., at Harrison Street. It is set to include five apartments for renters considered very low income, about 1,700 square feet of commercial space on its ground floor and a garage with 17 to 28 parking spaces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Michael Chang for school board
On Nov. 8, Berkeley will vote for three school board members. This is an important election coming out of a very challenging time for schools. With the departure of two experienced school board directors (Julie Sinai and Ty Alper), Berkeley Unified School District needs board members with deep experience working with our school district and having longstanding relationships with the community to resolve systemic problems that affect our students.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley woman charged in Central Berkeley attempted kidnappings
Update, Oct. 6: Dominque Shantel Walker, a 36-year-old Berkeley woman, was charged Thursday with attempted kidnapping and bothering or molesting a child under 18 years old in Berkeley, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 30, Berkeley police got a warrant to arrest Walker on suspicion...
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Jennifer Shanoski for school board
As a family nurse practitioner and the solo parent of a middle schooler, I don’t find much time for politics. But I care deeply about Berkeley kids and the schools they attend, and I know my friend and neighbor Jennifer Shanoski does, too. Jennifer’s running for a seat on...
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Reichi Lee for school board
We are longtime Berkeley residents and parents of Berkeley Unified School District students. Education is an issue that hits home for us. We know it’s the best tool for social justice we have, but for too long, academic excellence in BUSD has taken a back seat. Berkeley should be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
berkeleyside.org
The 2022 Berkeley gunfire map
Berkeley has had at least 38 confirmed gunfire calls in 2022. Berkeleyside created the 2022 Berkeley gunfire map to track what happened. As of Oct. 6, two people had been killed and 11 had been wounded in shootings in Berkeley this year. Click the rectangle in the upper left corner...
berkeleyside.org
Lazybird coffee opens in Alameda, My Goodness soft serve launches in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
berkeleyside.org
Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow is back live in downtown Berkeley on Saturday
The Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow and Indian Market will return to downtown Berkeley on Oct. 8 after two years of being celebrated virtually. The event will mark the 30th anniversary of Indigenous Peoples Day, a holiday that originated locally as a counter-protest to Columbus Day. “Berkeley wants to celebrate the...
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Flower shop opens in Claremont spot where owner had first job in 1997; soap opera ending for downtown launderette
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Claremont. New flower shop opens in spot where owner had her first job in 1997. Dorothy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley resident shot at while trying to stop catalytic converter theft
Just days after an Oakland man was shot and killed near the scene of a catalytic converter theft, a Berkeley resident was shot at while interrupting people removing a converter from their neighbor’s vehicle. Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the resident woke after hearing sawing sounds outside their home near...
berkeleyside.org
Thee Stork Club is now open with season-appropriate spooky vibes
2330 Telegraph Ave. (between 23rd and 24th streets), Oakland. It’s been a long road to open Thee Stork Club — longer than co-owners Marc Ribak (Mosswood Meltdown) and Billy Joe Agan (Eli’s Mile High Club) expected. They planned on launching the longstanding Oakland dive bar as a John Waters meets David Lynch meets serial killer’s rec room-style live music venue on July 1, but a failed inspection at the 11th hour put the kibosh on that plan.
Comments / 0