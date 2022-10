This post is sponsored by Frida Kahlo Experience. At ABQ Mom, we seek to partner with businesses that bring value to our readers. Recently, I got the chance to visit the new immersive biography of Frida Kahlo in Albuquerque. I’m embarrassed to admit that while I recognize the art of Frida Kahlo, I knew very little about her life. What I learned is that the life of Frida Kahlo has grown into mythical proportions for good reason.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO