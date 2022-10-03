ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckees Rocks, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Remains identified as those of girl, 14, missing since 1969

WILKES-BARRE — Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wtae.com

Paramedics called to scene of crash in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash in Hempfield Township on Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Route 30 near Route 136. Viewer Pete Campolongo shared a picture from the scene showing the damage to the...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies

A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Accused Trevose Child Predator Busted At Neshaminy Mall

Bensalem Police have arrested Gerald Malloy, of Poplar road in the Trevose section. Police claim that he was on a dating app when he saw a 12 year old boy that he would like to meet. After establishing a rapport with the 12 year old, Malloy is alleged to have told the child that he wanted sex. In fact, he was very explicit about what he wanted to do and have done to him, police said.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Single-lane restrictions begin Monday along Route 28 near Highland Park Bridge

Motorists who travel along northbound Route 28 in O’Hara and Sharpsburg should allow extra time next week. Single-lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Monday, according to PennDOT. Crews from Swank Construction Company will be installing new signs. Work will begin at about 7 a.m., just before rush hour, and...
SHARPSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Jayana Webb pleads not guilty to charges in case where 2 state troopers, 1 pedestrian killed during DUI crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania State troopers and a pedestrian earlier this year appeared in court on Wednesday. Jayana Webb pleaded not guilty to charges filed against her. Officials say Webb was under the influence of alcohol when she struck Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca and another man in a crash on Interstate 95 in March. Eyewitness News cameras captured Webb in a solid color pink blazer along with her family leaving the CJC Wednesday morning. Her attorney says Wednesday's appearance was a pre-trial hearing where the prosecution laid out all of their discovery and they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Record high revenue of $3.3 billion recorded at Pa. casinos

In-person gambling bounced back at the 16 casinos across the state as slots and table game revenue reached a record high $3.3 billion in the last fiscal year according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board annual report. That tops the previous record of $3.2 billion for fiscal year 2018-19. Retail...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
insideedition.com

Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police

Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
MOBILE, AL

