Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wtae.com
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
wtae.com
Former Bridgewater councilman files lawsuit after charges are dismissed in cold case murder
MONACA, Pa. — A former Bridgewater councilman who was convicted in a cold case murder and then later saw that conviction overturned and the charges dismissed has now filed a lawsuit against three investigators who were involved in the case. Attorneys for Gregory Hopkins announced the lawsuit early Wednesday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remains identified as those of girl, 14, missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE — Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of...
Man charged, in custody after hours-long standoff in Washington County
NORTH STRABANE, Pa. — A man is in custody following a long standoff in Washington County. Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself in North Strabane Township. A Washington County 911 operator confirmed the man was at a residence on Ash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigate false school shooting threat at Canon-McMillan High School
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Police in North Strabane Township investigated rumors of a threatened school shooting at Canon-McMillan High School. A statement began spreading on social media, saying an alleged note threatening a school shooting was found at the high school. After being alerted of the activity on social media,...
wtae.com
Paramedics called to scene of crash in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash in Hempfield Township on Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Route 30 near Route 136. Viewer Pete Campolongo shared a picture from the scene showing the damage to the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania human remains identified as missing teen from 1960s cold case
Wilkes-Barre, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police say human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. State Police say the remains were identified as 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond, who disappeared on June...
wtae.com
North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies
A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. man says he robbed bank to stay in prison, not be an imposition to family
WILLIAMSPORT – A 60-year-old man says he robbed a bank in Lycoming County so he would remain in jail and not burden the family with whom he has not had contact in 30 years with his medical bills. Robert A. Jones, after pleading guilty to a robbery charge Monday,...
delawarevalleynews.com
Accused Trevose Child Predator Busted At Neshaminy Mall
Bensalem Police have arrested Gerald Malloy, of Poplar road in the Trevose section. Police claim that he was on a dating app when he saw a 12 year old boy that he would like to meet. After establishing a rapport with the 12 year old, Malloy is alleged to have told the child that he wanted sex. In fact, he was very explicit about what he wanted to do and have done to him, police said.
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Single-lane restrictions begin Monday along Route 28 near Highland Park Bridge
Motorists who travel along northbound Route 28 in O’Hara and Sharpsburg should allow extra time next week. Single-lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Monday, according to PennDOT. Crews from Swank Construction Company will be installing new signs. Work will begin at about 7 a.m., just before rush hour, and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unresolved gray areas in Pa. mail voting law likely to spur fresh confusion, legal challenges
HARRISBURG — As millions of Pennsylvanians once again go to the polls this November, some key questions on mail ballots remain unsettled, opening the door for more legal action and public confusion after the upcoming gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. In a recent live event with Spotlight PA, Acting...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Jayana Webb pleads not guilty to charges in case where 2 state troopers, 1 pedestrian killed during DUI crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania State troopers and a pedestrian earlier this year appeared in court on Wednesday. Jayana Webb pleaded not guilty to charges filed against her. Officials say Webb was under the influence of alcohol when she struck Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca and another man in a crash on Interstate 95 in March. Eyewitness News cameras captured Webb in a solid color pink blazer along with her family leaving the CJC Wednesday morning. Her attorney says Wednesday's appearance was a pre-trial hearing where the prosecution laid out all of their discovery and they...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Record high revenue of $3.3 billion recorded at Pa. casinos
In-person gambling bounced back at the 16 casinos across the state as slots and table game revenue reached a record high $3.3 billion in the last fiscal year according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board annual report. That tops the previous record of $3.2 billion for fiscal year 2018-19. Retail...
How much snow will Pa. get this year? It’s complicated, Accuweather says
Making predictions about the weather is a complicated process, but meteorologists are already taking early looks at how central Pennsylvania will fare this winter. Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said that there are numerous factors that will come into play this winter in the northeast. AccuWeather has published its...
insideedition.com
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
Comments / 0