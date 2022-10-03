ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

WTNH.com

Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH.com

Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official, in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. The sentence...
COLORADO STATE
WTNH.com

Hurricane hit areas led US with missing 2020 census data

Two Louisiana parishes devastated by repeated hurricanes and two rural Nebraska counties had among the highest rates of households with missing information about themselves during the 2020 census that required the U.S. Census Bureau to use a last-resort statistical technique to fill in data gaps, according to figures released Thursday by the statistical agency.
NEBRASKA STATE
WTNH.com

EXPLAINER: Tax cut trend reaches two-thirds of states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — States brimming with cash are cutting taxes at a rapid pace. With the enactment Wednesday of an income tax cut in Missouri, about two-thirds of U.S. states have adopted some sort of tax relief in 2022. For taxpayers, the trend means billions of dollars...
MISSOURI STATE
WTNH.com

The Satanic Temple takes aim at Idaho, Indiana abortion bans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Religious organizations have long been involved in the debate over Idaho’s strict abortion laws, with Catholic priests, evangelical Christian groups and others frequently lobbying lawmakers and filing legal briefs in support of abortion bans. Now The Satanic Temple is also weighing in. The Salem,...
IDAHO STATE
WTNH.com

A Night Out with New Reach – Support the Fight Against Homelessness

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Local nonprofit New Reach has been helping Connecticut families achieve stability for decades through its numerous housing programs. Now, you, too, can help. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with New Reach CEO Kellyanne Day to discuss the mission of the nonprofit, and details of their upcoming fundraising event on October 20th.
NEW HAVEN, CT

