Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official, in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. The sentence...
Video shows wild turkey causing chaos in Ohio home, crashing out of window
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – You could call it an investigation into “fowl” play. A video posted by police in Ohio shows a wild turkey trying to make an escape from police captivity after flying through the window of a home in Miami Township. The incident took...
Hurricane hit areas led US with missing 2020 census data
Two Louisiana parishes devastated by repeated hurricanes and two rural Nebraska counties had among the highest rates of households with missing information about themselves during the 2020 census that required the U.S. Census Bureau to use a last-resort statistical technique to fill in data gaps, according to figures released Thursday by the statistical agency.
EXPLAINER: Tax cut trend reaches two-thirds of states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — States brimming with cash are cutting taxes at a rapid pace. With the enactment Wednesday of an income tax cut in Missouri, about two-thirds of U.S. states have adopted some sort of tax relief in 2022. For taxpayers, the trend means billions of dollars...
The Satanic Temple takes aim at Idaho, Indiana abortion bans
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Religious organizations have long been involved in the debate over Idaho’s strict abortion laws, with Catholic priests, evangelical Christian groups and others frequently lobbying lawmakers and filing legal briefs in support of abortion bans. Now The Satanic Temple is also weighing in. The Salem,...
A Night Out with New Reach – Support the Fight Against Homelessness
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Local nonprofit New Reach has been helping Connecticut families achieve stability for decades through its numerous housing programs. Now, you, too, can help. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with New Reach CEO Kellyanne Day to discuss the mission of the nonprofit, and details of their upcoming fundraising event on October 20th.
‘I will kill you’: Former victim recalls being held by California kidnapping suspect
MERCED, Calif ( ) — California’s Merced County Sheriff’s Office shared information Wednesday on the criminal past of the suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of four missing family members. Authorities said the family — 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and 8-month-old Aroohi...
