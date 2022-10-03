ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

kprl.com

Friday Night Football Returns Tonight 10.07.2022

The Atascadero Greyhounds host the Templeton Eagles Friday night. Both teams are 2-0 in the Ocean League. The past three games the Greyhounds have come from behind to win. Templeton coach Don Crow says people forget this Atascadero coaching staff has an impressive record. The Paso Robles Bearcats are back...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Pioneer Day 10.07.2022

About 500 old timers showed up for a BBQ lunch yesterday at the Paso Robles Event Center. The annual Pioneer Day Old Timers BBQ held for the first time in two years, and there was a good turn out. Among those to show up, former mayor Frank Mecham who flew in from Cody, Wyoming to join the other old timers.
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

Fall First Friday Concert Series kicks off this week

Concerts will be held downtown Atascadero in the months of October and November. – The City of Atascadero will kick off the new 2022 Fall First Fridays Concert Series, to be held on the First Friday of the month in October and November, starting this Friday. The first concert will kick off this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Plaza next to La Plaza and across from Sunken Gardens in Downtown Atascadero with the Club Dv8 Band.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Paso School Board 10.05.2022

The Paso Robles school board selects a new trustee to take the position vacated by Chris Bausch. The board selects Kenny Enney, who is a retired military officer. The vote was 4-2 with trustees Tim Gearhart and Nathan Williams casting the dissenting votes. Those two trustees generally vote with the dictates of the teachers union.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kcbx.org

California chooses Atascadero to build affordable housing site

Last month California selected five state-owned properties to develop affordable housing projects, and one of the sites is in Atascadero. The state says this decision is a part of a program to address California’s housing shortage. The program is part of a goal to build more than one million...
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO

Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

North County Weather 10.06.2022

Sunny and warm, highs near 93 in Paso Robles. 88 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 53. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but a little warmer. High’s near 95 in Paso Robles. 91 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

National Night Out 10.05.2022

Atascadero celebrated National Night Out at the sunken gardens yesterday. The event is intended to give citizens an opportunity to meet local law enforcement and first responders in a positive environment. Numerous agencies related to law enforcement were involved. Atascadero fire fighter Andrew Hawkins offered a free inspection of child...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Marijuana Decision in Paso 10.05.2022

Paso Robles city council approves an ordinance on the zoning for the delivery offices of commercial marijuana. It’s the first step in allowing recreational cannabis sales to be licensed by the city. Councilman Chris Bausch had some reservations about the proposed ordinance put forward by staff. Currently, there are...
PASO ROBLES, CA
mustangnews.net

A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street

After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
