Friday Night Football Returns Tonight 10.07.2022
The Atascadero Greyhounds host the Templeton Eagles Friday night. Both teams are 2-0 in the Ocean League. The past three games the Greyhounds have come from behind to win. Templeton coach Don Crow says people forget this Atascadero coaching staff has an impressive record. The Paso Robles Bearcats are back...
Pioneer Day 10.07.2022
About 500 old timers showed up for a BBQ lunch yesterday at the Paso Robles Event Center. The annual Pioneer Day Old Timers BBQ held for the first time in two years, and there was a good turn out. Among those to show up, former mayor Frank Mecham who flew in from Cody, Wyoming to join the other old timers.
Fall First Friday Concert Series kicks off this week
Concerts will be held downtown Atascadero in the months of October and November. – The City of Atascadero will kick off the new 2022 Fall First Fridays Concert Series, to be held on the First Friday of the month in October and November, starting this Friday. The first concert will kick off this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Plaza next to La Plaza and across from Sunken Gardens in Downtown Atascadero with the Club Dv8 Band.
Sound Off – Thu 10/06/2022 – Mike Hedges & Sandra Eatherly
Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade. Sound...
Paso School Board 10.05.2022
The Paso Robles school board selects a new trustee to take the position vacated by Chris Bausch. The board selects Kenny Enney, who is a retired military officer. The vote was 4-2 with trustees Tim Gearhart and Nathan Williams casting the dissenting votes. Those two trustees generally vote with the dictates of the teachers union.
California chooses Atascadero to build affordable housing site
Last month California selected five state-owned properties to develop affordable housing projects, and one of the sites is in Atascadero. The state says this decision is a part of a program to address California’s housing shortage. The program is part of a goal to build more than one million...
Morro Bay fishing company’s phone number landed on rapper’s merch. Now fans are calling
How did the phone number end up on a San Francisco rapper’s T-shirts?
LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO
Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
North County Weather 10.06.2022
Sunny and warm, highs near 93 in Paso Robles. 88 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 53. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but a little warmer. High’s near 95 in Paso Robles. 91 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.
Runaway Atascadero teenager is safely located and returned home
“I am trying to build a relationship with him, a very positive one, to bring him home,” his mother said.
National Night Out 10.05.2022
Atascadero celebrated National Night Out at the sunken gardens yesterday. The event is intended to give citizens an opportunity to meet local law enforcement and first responders in a positive environment. Numerous agencies related to law enforcement were involved. Atascadero fire fighter Andrew Hawkins offered a free inspection of child...
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
Marijuana Decision in Paso 10.05.2022
Paso Robles city council approves an ordinance on the zoning for the delivery offices of commercial marijuana. It’s the first step in allowing recreational cannabis sales to be licensed by the city. Councilman Chris Bausch had some reservations about the proposed ordinance put forward by staff. Currently, there are...
Workers at Santa Maria Starbucks location vote to unionize
Employees at the Starbucks location in Santa Maria on South Broadway at McCoy Ln. have voted to unionize.
A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street
After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in North SLO County the week of Sep. 25?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North SLO County in the last week. In total, 21 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $709,143. The average price per square foot ended up at $393.
Atascadero teen has been missing since Thursday. Did he leave home to join a local gang?
“I told the cops I’d do whatever it takes to bring him home,” the boy’s mom told The Tribune.
CHP identifies San Luis Obispo man killed in Hwy 101 crash near Paso Robles
The California Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles last week.
27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police
Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
In the Vines: How drought and climate change threaten the Paso Robles wine industry's future
The water crisis in the American West is made worse every year by climate change and drought, posing an existential threat to agricultural economies across the region. Smaller cities and towns like those on the Central Coast are often the most vulnerable and hardest-hit, forcing these areas to adapt to more heat and less rain.
