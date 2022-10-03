Concerts will be held downtown Atascadero in the months of October and November. – The City of Atascadero will kick off the new 2022 Fall First Fridays Concert Series, to be held on the First Friday of the month in October and November, starting this Friday. The first concert will kick off this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Plaza next to La Plaza and across from Sunken Gardens in Downtown Atascadero with the Club Dv8 Band.

