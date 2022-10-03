Read full article on original website
1 Million Cubic Yards of Litter Removed From State Roadsides
Sacramento, CA – A major milestone for the Clean California initiative as it hit 1 million cubic yards of litter removed from the state’s roadsides since the program’s beginning nearly 15 months ago. Backed by Governor Gavin Newsom, his office relayed that amount as being more than...
Inmates die after being attacked in California prison yards
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
DEA says Los Angeles area meth bust was largest in region
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal and local authorities investigating drug trafficking by Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel found more than 3,550 pounds (1,600 kilos) of methamphetamine and 145 pounds (66 kilos) of cocaine at a home in Southern California, officials said. The bust marked the largest meth seizure in the...
