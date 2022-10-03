ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

kprl.com

Pioneer Day 10.06.2022

Pioneer Day’s Rotary Old Timer’s lunch to be held today at the Paso Robles Events Center. Gates open at ten. The BBQ lunch is at noon. There has not been an Old Timers BBQ Lunch for two years because of the covid pandemic, but it’s back this year.
kprl.com

National Night Out 10.05.2022

Atascadero celebrated National Night Out at the sunken gardens yesterday. The event is intended to give citizens an opportunity to meet local law enforcement and first responders in a positive environment. Numerous agencies related to law enforcement were involved. Atascadero fire fighter Andrew Hawkins offered a free inspection of child...
kprl.com

School Board Appointees 10.07.2022

We mentioned earlier this week that the Paso Robles school board appointed Retired Marine Colonel Kenney Enney to fill a vacant seat on the school board. Atascadero school board also made an appointment. Matt Pennon appointed to fill a vacancy created when Mary Kay Mills resigned in September. Pennon was chosen from a field of nine candidates.
Atascadero, CA
New Times

LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO

Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
kprl.com

North County Weather 10.07.2022

Sunny and warmer today in the north county. Highs near 95 in Paso Robles. 91 in Atascadero. Westerly winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 54. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 94 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15...
kprl.com

Missing Teen in Atascadero 10.05.2022

Atascadero police are looking for an teenager who left his family home last Thursday and has not been seen since. 14-year-old Deven Brown left with his maroon vans backpack and disappeared. That was around 11:30 Thursday morning. Recently, he transferred from Atascadero high school to the ACE Program. His mom...
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 26, 2022. 18:16— Leticia Alexandra...
A-Town Daily News

Fall First Friday Concert Series kicks off this week

Concerts will be held downtown Atascadero in the months of October and November. – The City of Atascadero will kick off the new 2022 Fall First Fridays Concert Series, to be held on the First Friday of the month in October and November, starting this Friday. The first concert will kick off this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Plaza next to La Plaza and across from Sunken Gardens in Downtown Atascadero with the Club Dv8 Band.
EnjoySLO

Haunted Houses – Halloween SLO County

Looking for a scare? Here’s a list of local haunted houses for you to enjoy with friends and family. Beware…some of these are not for the faint of heart! BWAHAHA!. The Haunt has returned! This year’s theme is Vampyres: TransylMania! Journey into a haunted maze of blood-starved creatures who lurk around every corner as they wait in the shadows to quench their need for fresh blood. You can find them at: 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422. Tickets range from $6-15. Tickets Here.
kprl.com

Candidates Forum 10.07.2022

A school board candidates forum in Atascadero last night, held at the republican headquarters. Dan Hathaway, Rebecca Koznek, Scott Staton and Denise McGrew Kane. And one candidate for Templeton school board: Jenifer Greniger. They talked about reading, writing, math and the real issues facing local education today. How to deal...
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 19 to 25

On Sept. 19, Bradley John Meredith, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for a warrant: FTA vehicle code violation. On Sept. 21, Mario E. Cabrerasalazar, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship. On Sept. 21, Brandon James Holder, 30, of Templeton, was...
There's A Lot to Love in Lompoc

There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc

I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
mustangnews.net

A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street

After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
