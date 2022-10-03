Read full article on original website
kprl.com
Pioneer Day 10.06.2022
Pioneer Day’s Rotary Old Timer’s lunch to be held today at the Paso Robles Events Center. Gates open at ten. The BBQ lunch is at noon. There has not been an Old Timers BBQ Lunch for two years because of the covid pandemic, but it’s back this year.
kprl.com
National Night Out 10.05.2022
Atascadero celebrated National Night Out at the sunken gardens yesterday. The event is intended to give citizens an opportunity to meet local law enforcement and first responders in a positive environment. Numerous agencies related to law enforcement were involved. Atascadero fire fighter Andrew Hawkins offered a free inspection of child...
Veterans Stand Down event this month in Santa Maria
Homeless and at-risk veterans will get a helping hand at the upcoming Veterans Stand Down event in Santa Maria.
kprl.com
School Board Appointees 10.07.2022
We mentioned earlier this week that the Paso Robles school board appointed Retired Marine Colonel Kenney Enney to fill a vacant seat on the school board. Atascadero school board also made an appointment. Matt Pennon appointed to fill a vacancy created when Mary Kay Mills resigned in September. Pennon was chosen from a field of nine candidates.
