Cindy Lockhart Lee Lockhart A shining star was lost when Cindy Lee (Clement) Lockhart unexpectedly passed away on September 26th, 2022. We will miss her humor, optimism, laughter and unending love! Born on December 2, 1964 to Phyllis and Calvin Clement, Cindy was a happy addition to the family. Her brother, Todd was born a couple of years later and she had a hard time sharing the spotlight with him but thought he was fun to play with. She was a happy child and loved to play with her many cousins and be the center of attention. We were close knit and enjoyed family meals, barbeques and camping. Cindy especially enjoyed spending time with Grandma Clement and they had a very close bond with each other. Cindy attended schools in Blackfoot and Snake River. She married Emmett Lockhart and they had three children together. James, Melissa,and Karl. Cindy and Emmett divorced several years ago. Cindy loved being a Mom and had strong family values. Her life centered around her children and later her grandchildren. Granddaughter Angelina and Grandson Javonte lived with Cindy until recently. She took pride in Angelina's accomplishments and tenacity. Javontes' sports abilities and exciting games made Cindy so proud. Cindy had many health problems throughout her life. A gastric bypass she had in her 30's and a fall led to hernias through the years. Several surgeries were done to put different types of mesh in her stomach to suppress these hernias. During her last hernia surgery they found mersa infection in her stomach and could not put new mesh in. Cindy's stomach was an open wound that had to heal on it's own, resulting in her being in a Utah Wound Center for over 6 months. Cindy had ongoing pain resulting from her many surgeries and ailments. Her condition was so unique that she is listed in several medical training books. Cindy is survived by her son James Lockhart; mother Phyllis Clement-Morgan; brother Todd (Tiare), nephew Justin (Caitlin) and niece Madison Clement. Grandchildren Angelina, Javonte, Javion, Janya and Harmony Lockhart. Step-sister, Wendy, step-brothers Russ and Clint Morgan. Cindy was preceded in death by her Father, Calvin Clement; Grand parents Morain and Mae Clement, Grandmother Lexie Parkinson, step-father Don Morgan, daughter Melissa Lockhart, and son Karl Lockhart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her! A private service will be held at a later date. _____

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO