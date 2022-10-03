Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Rodeo, haunted attractions this week at the Bannock County Event Center
Barrel racing, team roping, and haunted fairgrounds are headlining events this week at the Bannock County Event Center. The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State University to celebrate Homecoming Oct. 10-15
POCATELLO — Idaho State University will celebrate Homecoming 2022 Oct. 10 through 15 with a variety of traditional events, from a Homecoming bonfire to the annual parade and football game. All are welcome to join the festivities with the Bengal community. For a full list of activities for students...
Pocatello Animal Shelter at full capacity with nearly 200 animals looking for homes
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Animal Shelter has been at full capacity for the last two months, according to a press release from the City of Pocatello. The city said in the press release that the shelter currently has 189 animals. These animals include 59 dogs, 11 puppies, 42 cats, 76 kittens and one rabbit.This is a problem that is seen in animal shelters across the country as many shelters and rescue centers have a large number of animals particularly dogs and cats in need of...
Pocatello Animal Shelter is at full capacity; part of heartbreaking national trend
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Animal Shelter has been at full capacity for the last two months, and officials are asking for the public’s help in finding forever homes for all the animals. The city said in a press release that the shelter has 189 animals as of Wednesday, a 55 percent increase compared to the same date last year when there were 122. The animals include 59 dogs, 11 puppies, 42 cats, 76 kittens and one rabbit. ...
Pocatello City Council now at full strength following two appointments
POCATELLO — Two local residents appointed by Pocatello Mayor Blad to serve on the City Council were officially sworn in Thursday evening. The current four members of the City Council — Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik, Josh Mansfield and Scott Marchand — voted unanimously to approve the appointments of Pocatello residents Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum to serve alongside them. “I want to thank the City Council for confirming my nominations...
Fall leaves are starting to change
October brings a change in the air. The post Fall leaves are starting to change appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Building used for AA meetings in Idaho Falls recently demolished
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls building used by multiple organizations over the years was recently demolished. Serenity Hall at 600 South Boulevard was torn down on Aug. 26 to make room for a future improvement project. City spokesman Eric Grossarth tells EastIdahoNews.com the decades-old building was in need...
Mayor Blad to recommend assistant's husband, one other person to fill City Council vacancies
POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council could be at full capacity come Thursday evening. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is expected to recommend the final two candidates for the Pocatello City Council during Thursday’s regular meeting at City Hall, according to the city’s posted agenda. The two candidates include Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum, both of whom will be sworn into office subject to approval from the current four council members. ...
Aberdeen rises, Blackfoot and Pocatello fall in latest HS FB media poll
Good luck finding much movement among local teams in the latest high school football media poll. The biggest move may come from 4A club Blackfoot, which dropped one spot thanks to a loss to Highland, and Pocatello dropped out of the rankings because of its loss to Shelley — but that’s about it. Aberdeen also moved up one spot in 2A, climbing from No. 5 to No. 4. Check out...
idaho.gov
Fish survey update for southeast Idaho's Blackfoot Reservoir
Ever wonder how your favorite Idaho reservoir fishery is performing? Each year, Idaho Fish and Game regional fisheries biologists conduct surveys to help answer this question at many reservoirs across the state. The data collected helps us provide anglers with current fish population information and also informs our management actions by helping to evaluate if fishing regulations and stocking schedules are working as intended.
Scene in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac cleared
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac. The post Scene in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac cleared appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Restrictions in place for Pocatello street while crews install water line
POCATELLO – Over the next six weeks, contracted work crews will be installing a new city waterline on Pocatello Creek Road. As of September 30, the eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Road beginning at Jefferson Avenue is closed. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.
HS scores 10/6: Highland VB sweeps Poky, Century girls earn district win
VOLLEYBALL Highland 3, Pocatello 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-15) Rams improve to 8-3, while the Thunder drop to 4-8. GIRLS SOCCER Century 2, Pocatello 1 The Diamondbacks move on to the 4A District 5 tournament title match, set for Oct. 13 against the winner of Pocatello and Preston. BOYS SOCCER Century 3, Pocatello 0 (penalty kicks) The Diamondbacks will play in next Thursday’s 4A District 5 championship match, which will be against the Pocatello/Preston winner.
Hope springs eternal for Idaho State fans
I sat in the middle of enemy lines Saturday afternoon, section 0, row 6 of Holt Arena. I was surrounded by people in Montana jerseys and Griz hats pulled down over bloodshot eyes from a morning of tailgating — and an afternoon of $7 Miller Lites. They roared when their beloved Grizzlies, ranked No. 3 in the nation, took the new ICCU/Caccia Field for what was expected to be a royal butt-whooping of an Idaho State football team down to its No. 3 quarterback. The...
Police investigate fatality collision on Sunnyside
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded Wednesday to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. The post Police investigate fatality collision on Sunnyside appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant
POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
Local police searching for wanted man, endangered woman
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating two people, Kelli Martinez and Logan Barnett. Kelli Martinez is considered missing and endangered and was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 2 between approximately 6 and 7 p.m. leaving a residence in the 3300 block of Shady Glen in Idaho Falls. Ms. Martinez, a 43-year-old female is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, being approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Investigators and family...
Local authorities searching for missing, endangered Bannock County man
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who may be endangered. Michael Smith Winward, 86, has been reported missing by his family, according to Bannock County officials. He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He typically wears a baseball hat, glasses and baggy clothing,...
Idaho State Journal
Lockhart, Cindy Lee
Cindy Lockhart Lee Lockhart A shining star was lost when Cindy Lee (Clement) Lockhart unexpectedly passed away on September 26th, 2022. We will miss her humor, optimism, laughter and unending love! Born on December 2, 1964 to Phyllis and Calvin Clement, Cindy was a happy addition to the family. Her brother, Todd was born a couple of years later and she had a hard time sharing the spotlight with him but thought he was fun to play with. She was a happy child and loved to play with her many cousins and be the center of attention. We were close knit and enjoyed family meals, barbeques and camping. Cindy especially enjoyed spending time with Grandma Clement and they had a very close bond with each other. Cindy attended schools in Blackfoot and Snake River. She married Emmett Lockhart and they had three children together. James, Melissa,and Karl. Cindy and Emmett divorced several years ago. Cindy loved being a Mom and had strong family values. Her life centered around her children and later her grandchildren. Granddaughter Angelina and Grandson Javonte lived with Cindy until recently. She took pride in Angelina's accomplishments and tenacity. Javontes' sports abilities and exciting games made Cindy so proud. Cindy had many health problems throughout her life. A gastric bypass she had in her 30's and a fall led to hernias through the years. Several surgeries were done to put different types of mesh in her stomach to suppress these hernias. During her last hernia surgery they found mersa infection in her stomach and could not put new mesh in. Cindy's stomach was an open wound that had to heal on it's own, resulting in her being in a Utah Wound Center for over 6 months. Cindy had ongoing pain resulting from her many surgeries and ailments. Her condition was so unique that she is listed in several medical training books. Cindy is survived by her son James Lockhart; mother Phyllis Clement-Morgan; brother Todd (Tiare), nephew Justin (Caitlin) and niece Madison Clement. Grandchildren Angelina, Javonte, Javion, Janya and Harmony Lockhart. Step-sister, Wendy, step-brothers Russ and Clint Morgan. Cindy was preceded in death by her Father, Calvin Clement; Grand parents Morain and Mae Clement, Grandmother Lexie Parkinson, step-father Don Morgan, daughter Melissa Lockhart, and son Karl Lockhart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her! A private service will be held at a later date. _____
Police: Boy airlifted to hospital after accidentally shooting himself at downtown Pocatello home
POCATELLO — A 13-year-old local boy was airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City after accidentally shooting himself at a residence in downtown Pocatello late Tuesday night, Pocatello police said. The boy accidentally shot himself in the chin with a .357 Magnum revolver at a friend’s home in the 200 block of South Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., police said. Pocatello Police and Fire Department paramedics rushed to the...
