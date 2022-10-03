Read full article on original website
Related
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Blood pressure and heart condition meds recalled. Pills were put in the wrong bottles
Bottles of medication designed to keep blood pressure down contained medication designed to help prevent strokes and blood clots in people with heart conditions, causing a recall of one lot of each. This packaging mixup comes from Golden State Medical Supply, which said in its FDA-posted recall notice that it...
msn.com
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
RELATED PEOPLE
Drinking tea may lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease and death, mounting research shows
Mounting evidence suggests that drinking several cups of tea per day has numerous health benefits, including lowering one's risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and overall mortality. The newest research on the subject, a review of 19 studies, will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes’s...
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a doctor – why you should never brush your teeth AFTER you wash your face
MANY people have their morning and evening routines down, but a doctor has revealed why you should never brush your teeth after washing your face. Dermatologist Dr Lindsey, who posts under @dermguru, uploaded a video explaining you can “destroy” your skin if you do them in the wrong order.
How often you go to the toilet every day can ‘predict your risk of heart attack’
WE'RE often told a 'normal' digestive tract cleanses itself of waste after each meal - suggesting regular pooping is healthy. But new research on toilet habits may have just flipped our understanding of healthy bowel movements on its head. Scientists from China have discovered that pooping frequently throughout the day...
A burger might cheer you up: Beef is the only food linked to a lower risk of depression, study reveals
If the thought of a salad makes you glum, tucking into a juicy burger is best for cheering yourself up, say scientists. Beef was the only food linked to a lower risk of depression in a study using data on 440,000 Britons. Nutrients found in beef – including iron and...
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
studyfinds.org
Drinking tea significantly slashes risk of diabetes — but only if you’ve had 4 cups
WUHAN, China — If you’re worried about developing diabetes, drinking tea throughout the day may help. New research shows that people who consume at least four mugs a day are 17 percent less likely to develop the disease. Scientists from Wuhan University in China say the findings apply...
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Warning to all diet cola fans as drink ‘increases risk of killer conditions’
DIET fizzy drinks raise your risk of heart disease and stroke by 10 per cent, a study claims. Less than a can a day could be enough to cause health damage. Millions of Brits drink the sugar-free sweetened drinks because they have zero calories. But scientists at the French National...
4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain
If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
studyfinds.org
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
So you haven't caught COVID yet. Does that mean you're a superdodger?
Back in the early 1990s, Nathaniel Landau was a young virologist just starting his career in HIV research. But he and his colleagues were already on the verge of a landmark breakthrough. Several labs around the world were hot on his team's tail. "We were sleeping in the lab, just...
Health
42K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!
Comments / 2