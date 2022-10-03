ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Albert Okwuegbunam in Doghouse with Greg Dulcich Set to Come off IR

When the Denver Broncos traded away Noah Fant as part of the package for Russell Wilson, it was because they believed in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Throughout the offseason, Okwuegbunam was hyped up for all the progress he was making, even as the team signed Eric Tomlinson, brought back Eric Saubert, and drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies

Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Ravens Will Be Without One Of Their Top Playmakers Against Bengals

BALTIMORE, MD — Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman won't play on Sunday against the Bengals due to an ankle injury. The former first round pick has 11 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns this season. He's average 22.1 yards-per-catch. Tight end Mark Andrews will likely lead the way...
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions Waive K Austin Seibert

The Detroit Lions will have another new kicker taking the field this Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to multiple reports, kicker Austin Seibert has been waived, paving the way for Michael Badgley, who was recently signed to the practice squad, to take kicks this Sunday for Detroit. Seibert...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers will be without a key receiver on Sunday against the 49ers: Injury report

The Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top playmakers Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault will not play, the team announced Friday. Shenault is dealing with a hamstring strain he sustained in the Panthers’ Week 4 loss to the Cardinals. He entered last week dealing with a pulled hamstring in his other leg.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs?

FRISCO - America's Team vs. Super Bowl champs. In the NFL's marquee matchup of Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys look to shock the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Rams are on a condensed week and fresh off a loss to NFC West division foe San Francisco 49ers in which LA failed to score a touchdown.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

After Years of London Losers, Packers Come Leaping to Town

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 1773, a bunch of tea was thrown into Boston Harbor. That was a seminal moment in what wound up being a revolution against England. Since 2007, the NFL has been throwing a lot of T-for-terrible games at England. Eventually, the United States and Great...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Why Panthers’ Terrace Marshall Jr. will play vs. the 49ers after missing two games

After two weeks of watching from the sideline, 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. will return to the Panthers’ lineup. The Panthers ruled out fellow wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) on Friday. But Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was quick to point out after practice that Marshall would have been active against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. regardless of Shenault’s status.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Bills vs. Steelers GAMEDAY Preview: Buffalo Ready For Rookie?

The Buffalo Bills host the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. The Bills are fresh off an exciting 17-point comeback last week in a 23-20 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Josh Allen engineered at 12-play, 77-yard drive to set up kicker Tyler Bass' game-winning...
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Ruled Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi on the practice field in the lead up to Week 5 due to a quadriceps injury sustained the week before. As a result, the veteran defensive lineman is ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. The other players listed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Tua Updates: No Trip to New York, No IR for Now

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be traveling with his Miami Dolphins teammates for their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but he also will not be going on injured reserve at this time. "We're still getting information and progressing through that," McDaniel said before practice...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Chiefs Become Popular Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 season is off to a good start and their offense has had a couple of 40-plus point explosions already, but things haven't been perfect. Despite general manager Brett Veach's investment in the wide receiver position during the offseason, everything has yet to click. Through four...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

New York Giants Thursday Injury Report: Upgrades and Downgrades

View the original article to see embedded media. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continues to trend toward playing Sunday when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers in London. Jones, who showed some decent mobility on Wednesday, was even better on Thursday because he wasn't as flatfooted on that left ankle despite having it taped (see the video at the top of this page).
NFL

