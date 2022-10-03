Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
Seven Steelers Defenders Open Bills Week With Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has taken a blow in recent weeks and it's adding up as they begin preparation for the Buffalo Bills. As the team released their first injury report of Week 5, seven defenders were list - three of which did not practice. Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon...
Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner Has ‘Dreamed’ About Facing Wideouts Like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
Throughout the first four games of his NFL career, No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has lived up to the hype, proving that he's ready to shut down some of the league's most talented wideouts. Gardner has given up just nine catches on 19 targets for 101 yards and a...
Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
FRISCO - While the prowess of their defense has rightfully dominated the headlines, the Dallas Cowboys continue to employ a versatile and potentially explosive offense. ... but there is at least some mild concern at the moment over a centerpiece of that offense. Star receiver CeeDee Lamb missed practice on...
Saints Final Injury Report: Week 5
QUESTIONABLE: Andrus Peat (concussion), Alvin Kamara (rib), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marcus Maye (rib) Winston, Landry, Thomas, Williams, Throckmorton, and Turner were among those not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. Dennis Allen said after practice that he feels good about Landry playing on Sunday. Andy Dalton is expected to make his second start for the Saints.
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Ex-Coach Matt Patricia
The Detroit Lions will have a significant test in front of them this weekend against the New England Patriots. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated that one of the big challenges facing the Lions offense is the vast experience of the Patriots coaching staff, which allows for an ability to draw upon calls that are challenging to prepare for.
Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies
Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
Bills vs. Steelers GAMEDAY Preview: Buffalo Ready For Rookie?
The Buffalo Bills host the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. The Bills are fresh off an exciting 17-point comeback last week in a 23-20 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Josh Allen engineered at 12-play, 77-yard drive to set up kicker Tyler Bass' game-winning...
Steelers vs. Bills: Stopping Buffalo’s Closer and 4 Other Things to Watch
The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding a three-game losing streak and face an improbably task this week, facing off against the highflying act that is the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers enter as 14-point underdogs for the first time since the merger. This week will be a critical visual test for a team in transition and should give clues to how far the team is away from competing with the best squads in the AFC conference.
Jadeveon Clowney Returns to Practice, Browns One Step Closer to Having Pass Rush Tandem Back
Jadeveon Clowney returning to the o practice field on Friday was a welcome sight. Clowney missed the passed couple of games with a sprained ankle and is close to a return. That return could come as soon as Sunday against the Chargers. The Browns were down three starting defensive linemen...
Impressing Early, Noah Fant’s Impact Goes Beyond Numbers For Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. - At the center of the Seahawks' surprising offensive output through their first four games, tight ends have been a major focal point in the passing game for new starting quarterback Geno Smith. Now roughly a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, the trio of Will...
Cowboys at Rams: Bobby Wagner Scouts Ezekiel Elliott & Dallas Run Game
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is no stranger to stopping the run. The eight-time Pro Bowler is a tackling machine and will need to play one of his best games of the season in order to contain Dallas Cowboys' running backs, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. After suffering a...
Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers final injury report reflects three players who've received game designations. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the fourth consecutive game as he nurses a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who's dealing with an ankle injury, and kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has discomfort in his quad, are both considered questionable for the Week 5 game in Cleveland.
Russell Wilson Falls on the Sword: ‘I Let us Down Tonight’
The harsh reality of the Denver Broncos' current slump is that the team looks far worse than its losing record suggests. For a franchise that has committed $245 million to its new quarterback, not to mention a string of other assets, Russell Wilson's performance levels are simply baffling and, frankly, unacceptable.
NFL Draft Profile: Shedrick Jackson, Wide Receiver, Auburn Tigers
Jackson has an impressive build and sinks well at the top of hook and curl routes to create separation, but his lack of dominant physical and technical traits makes him a late day three pick at best. Evaluation:. Jackson is a long strider who excels at working over the middle...
Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs?
FRISCO - America's Team vs. Super Bowl champs. In the NFL's marquee matchup of Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys look to shock the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Rams are on a condensed week and fresh off a loss to NFC West division foe San Francisco 49ers in which LA failed to score a touchdown.
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of 49ers Game
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice. DNP. WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) -...
Raiders Sign WR Albert Wilson
It was thought heading into the 2022 season that the Las Vegas Raiders had one of the best collection of skill position talent in the NFL. That can still be true, but that hasn't stopped the team from feeling the need to add even more speed to its wide receiver corps.
