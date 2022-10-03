ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Firefy’, Starring Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke, To End After Season 2 On Netflix

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UD3eg_0iKIh5Rs00

Firefly , the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke , is two seasons and out on Netflix .

The series, from creator Maggie Friedman, returns for a supersized second season in December but will not return for a third season.

The show will have a 16-episode second season.

The first nine episodes will air on December 2 and the second tranche of seven episodes will premiere in 2023.

In the series based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, when unlikely duo Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) meet at age 14, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience 30 years of ups and downs, triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood, but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test.

The second season will feature new cast members including India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy and Ignacio Serricchio.

They join Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis and Yael Yurman.

The series was created by Friedman, who serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heigl and Shawn Williamson also executive produce, and Hannah co-executive produces.

